Zendaya Reveals Inspiration Behind Her On-Screen Debut As A Mom In Challengers; Find Out Here

Hollywood actress Zendaya recently spoke to People about her latest role as a mother in her upcoming film Challengers. She told the media outlet that she is inspired by “how they tackle and take on motherhood.”

Actress Zendaya spoke to People at the Challengers premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. While appearing on the red carpet, the star opened up about the inspiration behind her on-screen debut as a mom.

“The mothers in my life and around me” are who she credited for helping her to play Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach.

During the conversation, the actor added that she’s had a bit of practice throughout the years.

“I have many, many nieces and nephews, so they’re like my borrowed children, you know? I get to have fun and give them back to their parents,” Zendaya said.

The actress changed her tone to express her gratitude as she added, “But I’m definitely inspired by how they tackle and take on motherhood.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya is popularly known for her roles in Spiderman and the Dune franchise. She has also starred in web series like K.C. Undercover and Euphoria.

About Zendaya’s upcoming film Challengers

In the romantic sports comedy movie, the Dune actress finds herself at the center of an intense love triangle between her husband (Mike Faist) and former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).

According to the official synopsis, the film Challengers follows “three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”

And while the multi-talented entertainer has yet to portray a mother until now, the film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, has long been confident in her ability to adapt.

“I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good," the Call Me By Your Name filmmaker said back in an October 2022 Variety interview.

Guadagnino, 52, added that Zendaya “spent like three months” training with pro tennis coach and former player Brad Gilbert — who also served as a consultant on the film.

Meanwhile, as the release date approaches, the Euphoria star has already finished serving on the tennis court, but she continues to serve for the movie’s press tour.

Challengers will hit the cinemas on April 26 this year.

