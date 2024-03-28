House Of The Dragon Season 2: Corlys Velaryon Adorns Pin As Hand Of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen; How It Plays Out In The Books

Spoiler Alert: This article contains plot details of House of the Dragon S2

The House of the Dragon Season 2 will return with a twist. The official Black trailer of Season 2 released last week and we already know who is Rhaenyra Targaryen’s new Hand of the Queen before she goes to war with his half-brother. Two official teasers popped up on March 21, featuring plots on either side of the kingdom, Black and Green.

The Black trailer delves into the story of Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen, the chosen queen of Westeros who shall fight for the Iron Throne. Season 1 ended with Rhaenyra at the edge of war with Queen Alicent’s son and her half-brother, Aegon II Targaryen. She had yet to choose her most trusted advisor, The Hand of The Queen. In the trailer, Corlys Velaryon briefly donned the Hand's pin which reveals a major aspect of the Season 2 storyline.

House of the Dragon S2 abides by the book

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’, the prequel series is set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The Targareyn Civil War, also called the Dance of the Dragons, is impending and D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targareyn has chosen the wealthiest lord in Westeros, Corlys Velaryon played by Steve Toussaint as the Hand, much like the book.

Seconds into the trailer, the symbolic pin was adorned on the commander’s chest, entangled between his white locks as he says, “You must crush this beast at its head.” Alicent’s father, Otto Hightower previously presumed the Hand's duties whilst the rule of King Viserys I Targaryen.

Gathering support from Westeros, Rhaenyra made the smart move of turning the powerful Velaryons, who own the largest navy in Westeros, into allies. She is also the mother of Corlys Verlaryon’s grandsons, and his wife, a former Targaryen dubbed ‘the Queen Who Never Was’ – Rhaenys Velaryon stands in support of Rhaenyra.

In the Season 1 finale, Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys was murdered by the evil Prince Aemond Targaryen and Vhagar, the largest dragon in the world. This called for war between the Greens and the Blacks of the King’s Landing. The Greens have King Aegon II, Alicent, Otto Hightower, Ser Criston Cole, Aemond, and Vhagar. Whereas, the Blacks consist of Rhaenrya, Damon Targaryen and her dragons, and House Velaryon with their fleet of ships.

Emma D’Arcy explores Rhaenyra Targaryen’s character

Reflecting on Rhaenyra’s decision to go to war, Emma D’Arcy told Entertainment Weekly, "The moment that she receives the news of Luke's passing, that attempt at mediation crumbles. I don't think there is any longer the bandwidth to suppress and repress her nature.... I am excited to discover what happens when Rhaenyra does less navigating and more acting on her instincts and desires.”

When Aegon II unfairly took over the Iron Throne promised to Rhaenyra, she did her best to navigate her way out of the tumult. But her son’s killing forced the apparent Queen to incite war.

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere on HBO Max starting June 16.

