I Didn't Feel Comfortable': Yellowstone Star Forrie Smith Claims He Was 'Kicked Off' Plane For Refusing To Sit Next To Masked Passenger

Forrie Smith claimed he was kicked off a flight after refusing to be seated next to a passenger. The Yellowstone actor was stranded in a Houston, Texas airport when he shared his story on an Instagram video for his half-a-million followers. “You need to hear this story,” he captioned the short clip alongside the hashtags #cowboy #country #western #yellowstone #yellowstonetv.

“You know my social media people tell me that you like me face to face. But you know what, I can’t say face to face what I want,” Smith said via Instagram on Saturday, March 23. “Like, I just got kicked off a plane in … where the hell am I at?”

A voice in the background interjected, “You’re at Houston.” “Houston, Texas,” he continued. “Because I told them that I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on.”

In the clip, Smith admitted that he had “been drinking.” He added, “I’ve been sitting in the airport for three hours, yeah, I’ve been drinking. I ain’t drunk.”

He continued, “But they threw me off the plane because I’m drunk. Because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bulls–t this is. I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody who had to wear a mask and I’m off a plane.”

Smith began as a recurring character in the Paramount drama series Yellowstone, played ranch hand Lloyd Pierce at Dutton Ranch. He was promoted to main cast in season 3. Smith declined to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022 due to his refusal to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith said via Instagram in a now deleted post. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”

Smith added that he “will not get vaccinated. “I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses,” he said at the time. “I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”

Exploring who Forrie Smith is?

Forrie Smith is an American Actor with a storied background in all things Rodeo, Wrangling, and all- around Cowboying. Forrie’s horsemanship and rodeo days paved the way for his acting career. The series Yellowstone has made Mr. Smith a household name. His start in films was almost 30 years ago as a stuntman, wrangler, and eventually he moved into acting. His list of movies and shows include Dead Man’s Hand, Yellowstone, Just Getting Started, Gunsmoke, Tombstone and several others. Forrie has no plans on slowing down.

Forrie was born in Helena, Montana and raised on his grandparent’s ranch. He attended school in Montana City where there were 13 kids in 8 grades. His family was part of the fabric of the rodeo community with his Grandfather rodeoing in the days of circling the car and snubbing the horses.

His mother was a barrel racer and Forrie himself had trained and sold horses before he was 7 years old, by the time he was 8 he was on his second set of chaps. The love of his grandmother, Josephine Palmer, and the grit developed in rodeo gave Forrie a strong foundation. Forrie carries with him today a strong work ethic, disciplined action, and respect for his fellow man.

Forrie is proud to be a part of Special Operations Warrior Foundation as well as involved in other charitable programs he believes deeply in: the Shriners Children’s Hospital, Horses for Mental Health, and giving back to the Rodeo community. He is a doting grandfather and very proud father of Forrest Wilder Smith who also spends time acting and cowboying. The two are often seen in films or shows together and have had the incredible opportunity to cowboy and work rodeo’s as a team.

