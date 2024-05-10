General Hospital Actress Haley Pullos Gets 90-Day Jail Term Over DUI Crash; Deets Inside

Haley Pullos, known for her role in General Hospital, is currently serving time in jail for a DUI and causing a car crash where she was driving the wrong way. According to L.A. Sheriff's Department records, she was brought into custody by the Los Angeles County jail system on April 29, in the afternoon.. Her lawyer, Mark Daniel Melnick, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Pullos accepted a 90-day jail term after pleading no contest to the DUI charge related to the accident that happened a year prior.

Once she completes her three-month sentence at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, Pullos will have to appear in court on July 29. At that time, she'll be put on probation for five years, required to do 200 hours of community service, and pay over $8,000 to the other driver involved in the crash.

Details of Pullos's Arrest and Charges

Melnick informed Entertainment Weekly that Haley is deeply thankful to the court for giving her the least severe sentence possible, acknowledging her regret and the progress she's made in staying sober.

The incident leading to Pullos's arrest occurred on April 29, 2023. She was accused of driving in the wrong direction on a freeway and crashing into another driver. She faced serious charges, including one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury, another felony count of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher and causing injury, as well as a misdemeanour count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Personal and Professional Fallout: Pullos's Decision to Step Away from General Hospital

The actress, known for her role as Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital since 2009 and receiving a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2015 for her performance, decided to take a break from the show following the crash. She has further acting credits from roles in Mr. Mayor, Dollhouse, and House.

Initially, Pullos entered a plea of not guilty to all charges, as reported by the Daily Mail. However, she later worked out a deal with the district attorney's office. As part of the agreement, she pleaded no contest to one DUI charge, resulting in the dismissal of the other DUI charge and the misdemeanour hit-and-run charge.

ALSO READ: Did Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Clash While Filming Red Notice? Here's What Report Suggests