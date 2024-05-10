Did Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Clash While Filming Red Notice? Here's What Report Suggests

Actors Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds allegedly got into a fight on the sets of Red Notice because of the former’s habit of arriving late to the shoot. According to TMZ, the two had a verbal confrontation because Reynolds was upset since this kept interrupting their shooting schedule, which was taking place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dwayne Johnson reportedly came to sets 7 to 8 hours late

The tiff between the two stars was initially described as a “huge fight,” Page Six’s sources reveal that the confrontation was not dramatic, and both the actors are on good terms now. “There was no stomping off set … no loud argument that’s not true,” the source explains to Page Six. The confrontation took place at the peak of a global pandemic, when the tensions was already high.

The wrestler’s tardiness has been a cause of concern, as The Wrap reported. According to the publication, Johnson would arrive around 7 to 8 hours late on the sets of the film, impairing the production of this action drama. Produced by Amazon MGM, the total cost stood at $250 million. A representative from the production house has reached out to TMZ, speaking on the reports that have come out recently on the subject. “We couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support," the representative informed TMZ, adding that, "any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up 7-8 hours late to set is both ridiculous and false." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Johnson reportedly arrived late to the Apple TV show Ballers as well. As mentioned by a production assistant of the show to The Wrap, the actor arrived 3 to 4 hours late to the shooting, which led to a crew of more than 100 people waiting for him.

What is Red Notice about?

Red Notice, which stars Gal Gadot and Ritu Arya against Reynolds and Johnson, became a Netflix hit when it was released on the streaming platform on November 12, 2021. The film received a limited theatrical release earlier, but soon became the most-watched film on its release day at that time, racking up around 4.2 million views over the first 3 days of its release.

ALSO READ: 'Will Keep My Politics To Myself': Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Will Not Endorse Joe Biden For President Again