Ed Sheeran Announces Special Show For 10th Anniversary Of X; Deets Inside

June 21st, a decade since Ed Sheeran's album X (Multiply) launched him into the stratosphere of stardom. To honour the milestone, he's throwing a bash of a concert in the heart of New York City. But the surprises don't stop there! He's dropping a deluxe anniversary edition of the album, stacked with nine extra tracks.

Ed Sheeran's Special Events and Album Release

The performance, set for May 22 at Brooklyn's Barclay Center, will include the same songs from his live CD from 2015. Fans can register for early access to tickets through Seated until May 2. Tickets will be available for purchase on May 6 via Ticketmaster for a select group of fans.

A commemorative version of the album will be released on June 21, which is the same day that it was first released ten years ago, to mark the album's tenth anniversary of its release. For this limited edition, preorders are now being accepted, offering fans the chance to secure their copy in advance. One of the formats that is accessible is the EcoRecord vinyl, which is an innovative choice that is environmentally friendly and sustainable. This version introduces a step towards eco-conscious music consumption in addition to celebrating the album's milestone. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran posted on Instagram, reflecting on the making of X, stating, "This album was made from 2011 – 2014, and spanned my whole personal life through that time, which was a mad time." In these lines, he highlights the difficult process and personal development he went through in making the record, showing how it functioned as a kind of musical journal that recorded the highs and lows of those pivotal years.

Ed Sheeran continued his Instagram reflection by sharing, "Going from playing pubs and clubs to selling arenas in those years, falling in and out of love, traveling all around the world, working with some of the best producers in the world, it was a real rollercoaster, and it’s been amazing to revisit all the memories."

Ed Sheeran's Breakthrough: The Impact of X on His Career

2014 saw the release of Sheeran's second album, x, which served as the spark for his rise to fame. Known for its hits Don't, Sing, and Photograph, the album also features the platinum-selling, multiple GRAMMY-winning hit song Thinking Out Loud, which has sold over 22 million copies worldwide. In addition to the original track listing, the anniversary editions will come with nine bonus tracks on each of the individual formats. These tracks, which include I See Fire and All of the Stars from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Fault in Our Stars, respectively, have never been released on vinyl.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran and His Wife Share Hilariously Awkward Kiss as They Make Met Gala Debut After 6 Years of Marriage; See Here