What Is Rob Marciano’s Net Worth? Exploring The GMA Metereologist's Fortune Amid His ABC Firing

Rob Marciano has been a familiar face on Good Morning America since he joined in 2014. But recently, he got some bad news. On 30 April, sources told The Post that ABC News fired him because of what they call anger management issues.

Marciano had been on Good Morning America and World News Tonight for ten years. Last year, there were complaints about how his behaviour.

He also faced trouble last year. In March 2023, Page Six reported that he made a colleague feel uneasy. Because of this, he was banned in the Times Square studios for a while.

For someone who has been a mainstay in the profession for so long, this is a tragic turn of events.

The Downfall of Rob Marciano: From Popular Weatherman to Firing

According to reports, Rob Marciano overreached himself with a number of behaviors that were deemed unacceptable..He was made to pay for his conduct, but he hasn't been asked to come back since. The consequences of this event have been immediate and long-lasting.

Since his debut on Good Morning America in 2014, Rob Marciano has played a significant role. He has been on TV for a long time and is quite well-liked, both of which have contributed to his wealth. If you're curious about the precise amount he make, just keep reading!

How much is Rob Marciano Net worth and salary?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Rob Marciano's net worth to be approximately $2 million. Several sources have indicated that he makes between $76,000 and $120,000 per year.

When did Rob Marciano start working for GMA'?

Rob Marciano began his career as an ABC and NBC affiliate station employee in Oregon and Louisiana after receiving his degree from Cornell University. Then, in 2003, he got a job at CNN as a weather reporter and news correspondent. However, he left CNN in November 2012 to cohost Entertainment Tonight.

At the time, Rob said in a statement that he felt honoured to join the esteemed and talented team at Entertainment Tonight. He praised them as the gold standard in entertainment journalism. He expressed his excitement about being part of such a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, noting that for over 30 years, ET has been a leader. He mentioned that being part of that esteemed franchise was a dream come true for him.

Two years later, Rob left his position at Entertainment Tonight to join ABC and the Good Morning America team as a senior meteorologist for World News Tonight and a weekend weather reporter. Since then, he has been at the forefront of covering major weather events and natural disasters, both on-site and in the studio.

In December 2022, Rob posted a sweet message on Instagram, sharing that he was spending Christmas with his kids and his former wife.

In the caption accompanying a series of photos featuring his children, Rob expressed his joy at spending Christmas with them, “The kids had a great Christmas with mom and dad successfully teaming up to keep the holiday love and magic alive.”

Is Rob Marciano saying goodbye to GMA?

Rob Marciano he has taken many leaves in previous years, Rob has not announced that he is exiting Good Morning America. He appeared to be enjoying himself when taking his children skiing at the beginning of 2023 and getting away from work.

