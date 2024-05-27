‘I Love To Break Genre’: Lady Gaga Teases Upcoming Music To Be Unlike Anything She Has ‘Ever Made Before’

Lady Gaga seems to have a lot on her plate!

The Bad Romance singer had been busy shooting for the Joker musical with Joaquin Phoenix which put her music on the back burner for a while! But fans of Gaga will soon be blessed with her singing chops in her upcoming Studio album which she currently developing!

Lady Gaga teases upcoming new album

On Thursday, May 23, at the LA premiere of her new HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, the singer talked about her upcoming music during a Q&A round. "I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before," Gaga said.

She added that the new album explores new genres and music, which sounds exciting already! Her upcoming release will mark her comeback since 2020 when she released her album Chromatica. Her previous albums also include The Fame (2008), The Fame Monster (2009), Born This Way (2011), Artpop (2013), and Joanne (2016).

In recent months, Gaga has teased fans with photos and videos of her in the recording studio, apparently working on her next project. In February she shared a picture of her leaning over a piano, so fans can expect some sombre yet banging new music from the pop star!

Gaga made a stylish appearance at the Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere

A Star is Born actress was adorned with a white strapless Selva gown with hole detailing and a protruding metallic structure that went over her head! Gaga looked quite bold and prominent in her fashionable edgy look.

Later for the event’s Q&A, she changed into a black gown with an over-the-top lacy black jacket and matching eye patches to complete the look. The film covers the singer’s journey on Gaga's 2022 Chromatica Ball tour.

She performed her hit songs like Poker Face, Just Dance, and Born This Way on sold-out shows with 52,000 cheering audiences. The film Gaga Chromatica Ball will premiere on May 25 on HBO at 8 p.m. EST/PST and will stream on Max later on.