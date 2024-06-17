House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 2: Recap, What To Expect Next & More

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2. So, go ahead at your own risk!

After waiting for nearly a year and a half, the second season of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon finally premiered and with a bang. The premiere of this season unveiled the next horrifying phase of the acrimonious Targaryen civil war starting with the brutal toddler killing.

House of Dragon Season 1 ended with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) discovering that her other half-brother, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), was accountable for the death of her young son, Lucerys “Luke” Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) while her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) had taken over the throne from her. So, in the second season, we get to see how Rhaenyra along with her Blacks react to this brutal blow and it's terrible.

‘A son for a son’: A recap of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1

While Rhaenyra sought vengeance from Aemond for killing her son, the latter is successfully able to steer clear of the payback. For this, Rhaenyra’s husband Daemon Targaryen hires a ratcatcher who enjoys eating cheese and a gold cloak that despises Hightowers to enter the Red Keep covertly and murder Aemond. Daemon orders the hitmen, who are referred to in George R.R. Martin's literature as Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart), to take a "son for a son" when they question what to do if they can't find Aemond offscreen. In other words, they are to kill a male Targaryen inside the palace.

Advertisement

They eventually track down Helaena, Aegon's sister and wife, and her twins, Jaehaera and Jaehaerys. Because of their striking resemblance, the men make Helaena divulge which of the twins is the boy because he is the heir. Helaena is let to take her daughter and leave, but the men kill the king's young heir in bed after debating if she is lying. In the episode's climactic moment, she affirms to Alicent that they really killed her son.

“They killed the boy,” says Helaena confirming it. Turns out, the actual victim of vengeance is Jaehaerys, the toddler son of Aegon II. While Rhaenyra never intended for that to happen, Daemon's decision to take matters into his own hands comes with a high price. The horrific sequence is depicted somewhat differently in Martin's novel Fire & Blood, which inspires the show and details the history of the Targaryens.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2: Exploring The Biggest Easter Eggs From Episode 1 Premiere

What to expect in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2?

Advertisement

Following the premiere of the first episode of the second season, another trailer was released by Max for the rest of the show. The trailer hints at Aegon declaring war as a reaction to the killing of his toddler son. It also shows that Rhaenyra does not approve of Daemon’s actions and eventually, the war kickstars the Dance of the Dragons.

According to Aemond, armies hold equal significance to dragons, and Criston Cole, a prominent military strategist for the Greens, asserts that commanding Harrenhal is crucial to the outcome of the impending conflict. Harrenhal is one of the most powerful castles in Westeros, and its strategic importance for the impending battle stems from its location in the Riverlands and close proximity to King's Landing.

Meanwhile, in the book, Aegon and Helaena had three children, not two. After the twins, they had another boy, a younger one, who isn't shown on the show yet. Helaena is forced by Blood and Cheese to decide which of her boys they will kill in the novel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2: Exploring The Biggest Easter Eggs From Episode 1 Premiere