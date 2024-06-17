Did Taylor Swift Shade Ex Joe Alwyn During Liverpool Eras Tour After Actor Broke His Silence On Their Breakup? Deets Inside

During her latest Eras Tour performance in Liverpool on June 15, Taylor Swift sang acoustic versions of some of her songs from different albums together and named it the “murder mashup.” Swifties believe that the singer dissed her ex Joe Alwyn amid his recent comments on their breakup.

Swift and Alwyn dated for over six long years since 2016 and broke up in April 2023 for reasons unrevealed. The 34-year-old recently released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department the songs of which are speculated to be inspired by her breakup with Alwyn. And, Swifties have assumed from her songs that Alwyn is guilty of infidelity. Now, fans believe that her murder mashup is also a dig at him.

Songs that make Taylor Swift’s “murder mashup”

In the newest murder mashup, the Grammy-winning pop star introduced an acoustic rendition of her 2020 murder ballad No Body No Crime from her ninth studio album Evermore, and 2022 song Carolina, the soundtrack of the 2022 murder mystery film Where the Crawdads Sing. “This one, I’m gonna call this the murder mashup,” she addressed the crowd at the Anfield stadium.

The lyrics of the song “No Body No Crime,” which talks about a woman who murdered her husband for cheating on her, goes like “Her husband’s acting different and it smells like infidelity. They think she did it but they just can’t prove it / She thinks I did it but she just can’t prove it / No, no body, no crime.”

Inspired by the novel of the same name, Carolina centers on a woman who becomes a suspect in the killing of a man she formerly dated. The lyrics of Carolina goes, “Don’t leave / I make a fist, I’ll make it count. And there are places I will never ever go / And things that only Carolina will ever know.”

“And suddenly the murder mashup makes sense now. Good for her,” wrote one fan while another commented, “OK, you have to give it to Taylor. A murder mashup right before she heads to London is hysterical.” Later, in June, Swift is due to perform a slew of shows at Cardiff and then London’s Wembley Stadium, near where the singer and Alwyn primarily lived during their six-year romance.

One fan wrote, “Murder mashup after all this J in the media discourse. With the lyric I think he did it but I just can’t prove it over and over. I mean maybe not related, but funny anyway.” One reason fans have been making such speculations is because they think the reason behind the couple’s split was Alwyn cheating on her. The other reason is that the mashup comes right after Alwyn’s Sunday interview, where he spoke on their breakup for the very first time after over a year.

Joe Alwyn’s remarks on his breakup with Taylor Swift

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style on June 16, Alwyn opened up about his breakup with the pop star for the first time. However, he did not reveal the reason behind the split. “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he said. “That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

