'I think it's very natural': James Haven talks about his 'protective' relationship with sister Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's brother, James Haven, gave a rare interview, speaking openly about their close sibling bond and his protective instincts regarding her kids.

By Manasvi Dwivedi
Published on Jan 06, 2024   |  11:01 AM IST  |  410
Getty Images
James Haven ( Getty Images )

Angelina Jolie is known worldwide for her successful Hollywood career and humanitarian work. However, less is known about her relationship with her brother, James Haven. 

Related Story

entertainment

Will there be Cruella 2? Emma Stone shares BIG update in new interview

In a rare interview, Haven opened up about his close bond with his sister and desire to protect her children. 

The interview

In a candid interview with Toofab, Haven spoke openly about Jolie for the first time. "It's very natural to want to protect your family," Haven stated when asked about his protective role (Toofab).

Background on Haven  

Haven, 58, is a sculptor and photographer who has long kept a low public profile, unlike his famous sister. In Los Angeles, he and Jolie were raised by their mother, Oscar-winning actress Marcheline Bertrand (Daily Mail).

James Haven ( Getty Images )

ALSO READ: ‘I would've gone under in a much darker...’: Angelina Jolie on life with kids and how it changed her amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Thoughts on custody battle

When asked about Jolie's 2016 divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt, Haven told the Mirror, "Any person would want to make sure their brother or sister and their children are taken care of properly" (Mirror). 

ALSO READ: 'I've had my share of things': When Angelina Jolie talked about feeling ‘broken’ many times in her life

Advertisement

Prioritizing the children's well-being

Haven did not want to comment directly on Pitt but said his priority is the children's well-being (NY Post). "It's a natural instinct to want to take care of family," Haven reiterated to Toofab, making clear his devotion to his sister, niece and nephews. 

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie reveals why she cut down number of movies after 2016; ‘I don’t feel like I’ve been myself’

Close relationship  

Sources note Jolie and Haven have always shared a close bond, even living together for a time in New York (LadBible). 

This rare interview from Haven provides insight into his protective relationship with Jolie, especially regarding her children. Their family bond is evident despite Haven's usual privacy.

ALSO READ: 'How you have really wanted me out': When Angelina Jolie wrote an emotional letter to Brad Pitt post their divorce

Advertisement
About The Author
Manasvi Dwivedi

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Born: 22 Jul 1992 (age 31 years), Grand Prairie, Texas, United States
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Latest Movies: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
NET Worth: ~ 1.15 MN USD (RS 10 cr)

Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age. Selena Gome...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles