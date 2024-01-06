'I think it's very natural': James Haven talks about his 'protective' relationship with sister Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is known worldwide for her successful Hollywood career and humanitarian work. However, less is known about her relationship with her brother, James Haven.

In a rare interview, Haven opened up about his close bond with his sister and desire to protect her children.

The interview

In a candid interview with Toofab, Haven spoke openly about Jolie for the first time. "It's very natural to want to protect your family," Haven stated when asked about his protective role ( Toofab ).

Background on Haven

Haven, 58, is a sculptor and photographer who has long kept a low public profile, unlike his famous sister. In Los Angeles, he and Jolie were raised by their mother, Oscar-winning actress Marcheline Bertrand ( Daily Mail ).

Thoughts on custody battle

When asked about Jolie's 2016 divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt, Haven told the Mirror, "Any person would want to make sure their brother or sister and their children are taken care of properly" ( Mirror ).

Prioritizing the children's well-being

Haven did not want to comment directly on Pitt but said his priority is the children's well-being ( NY Post ). "It's a natural instinct to want to take care of family," Haven reiterated to Toofab, making clear his devotion to his sister, niece and nephews.

Close relationship

Sources note Jolie and Haven have always shared a close bond, even living together for a time in New York ( LadBible ).

This rare interview from Haven provides insight into his protective relationship with Jolie, especially regarding her children. Their family bond is evident despite Haven's usual privacy.

