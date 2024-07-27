'I Was So Excited': Beloved MCU Star Opens Up About Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo; Talks Wearing THIS Suit From 20 Years Ago

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Chris Evans opens up about Deadpool & Wolverine role and wearing that suit again (exclusive). The Marvel veteran tells EW that Ryan Reynolds called him with the pitch: "Ryan might be the only guy that I would've done it for." While talking more about Reynolds, Evans said, "His self-awareness makes him almost invincible. He makes the joke before the audience gets a chance to make the joke, so if you're going to revisit a character and you have to find a way to make it work, Ryan's humor makes just about everything work, so you feel an automatic sense of safety."

Chris Evans' Surprise Return

Evans made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con's Hall H, confirming his role as Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, in Deadpool & Wolverine. He reprises the character from 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Evans shares his excitement, saying, "I was so excited," and credits Ryan Reynolds for bringing him on board. "I just had to fly in real quick, do a couple days of filming, and fly out," Evans said. "Primarily because where we find Johnny, he's meant to be a little more rundown, so the costume didn't have to be pristine," he explains. "Those first two movies, that's when Marvel was really still trying to find their footing. So everything had to be very precise and had a lot of meetings, a lot of opinions. This was a little more like, 'Yeah, we know it. We've seen it.'"

Advertisement

The Cameo and Suit Experience

Evans describes his cameo as a quick shoot, involving just a few days of filming. Reflecting on wearing the blue Fantastic Four suit again, he notes the costume experience was "slightly" improved this time due to the character's more rundown appearance. He recalls the meticulous process of the original movies and contrasts it with the more relaxed approach in this cameo.

Reflecting on the Fantastic Four Legacy

Evans reminisces fondly about his time in the original Fantastic Four films, calling it a significant chapter in his life. He acknowledges the big boots to fill for the new cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot. Despite his nostalgic feelings, Evans dismisses the idea of returning as Captain America, expressing his support for Anthony Mackie as the current MCU Captain America.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently highlighted Deadpool & Wolverine as an example of reviving long-dead Marvel characters. However, Evans shows no interest in reprising his role as Captain America, leaving the mantle in the capable hands of his friend Anthony Mackie. Evans continues to cherish his memories from the original Fantastic Four films and looks forward to the future of the MCU.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Has Special Message For Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Ahead Of Deadpool & Wolverine Release