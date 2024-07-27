Blake Lively Opens Up About Meeting Husband Ryan Reynolds On Set Of Their Film Green Lantern; Also Reveals Her Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Deadpool & Wolverine.

Blake Lively recently recalled meeting her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on the set of their 2011 film Green Lantern, the first on-screen collaboration between the couple. Lively also shared how Reynolds told her about the Deadpool movie for the first time. Read on further to know more details!

Blake Lively reflects on meeting Ryan Reynolds on the set of Green Lantern

Blake Lively recently attended the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in New York. Lively later took to Instagram and shared a series of stunning images from the event, and alongside, she wrote a lengthy caption in which she reflected on her first meeting with Reynolds and talked about her surprising cameo in his latest movie.

The actress shared that in 2010, while she was on Gossip Girl and was preparing to film her first superhero movie, the Green Lantern, "with my kind Canadian costar @vancityreynolds, He told me, our other costar, another superhero newby @taikawaititi and all of us about @deadpoolmovie for the first time."

The Age of Adaline movie actress further wrote that it was a "meta superhero," noting that most people back then didn’t know what meta meant, except for Taika Waititi, because "he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals."

Lively added that "we understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him," explaining that back then, making a Deadpool movie felt like an unrealistic dream and the project "was never gonna happen."

Blake Lively reveals how she got cast as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine

Blake Lively also revealed in the caption of her recent post that, in 2010, Rob Liefeld, who co-created Deadpool's character, drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time. She explained that the Deadpool movie "wasn't real," and Liefeld didn’t know she was working with Ryan Reynolds at the time.

She also included a screenshot of his previous post about the Lady Deadpool character, as she mentioned, "12 years later, I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed." Lively added, "The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes."

Liefeld reshared her post on Instagram on July 26 and revealed that in 2009, Marvel asked him to introduce Lady Deadpool, noting that since he and his wife were big fans of Gossip Girl and were "team Serena all the way" (Blake Lively's character), he gave Lady Deadpool "blonde hair and based the character on Lively."

Meanwhile, Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.