Chris Evans' Tattoo Artist Reveals 'One Thing That Surprises' Him About the Avengers Star: 'He’s Got those Hidden Depths'

Chris Evans has charmed many with his talents over the years, playing the beloved character of Captain America, but his tattoo artist is more impressed by his off-screen skills. In a sweet gesture, Chris Evans recently visited Josh Lord's tattoo parlor in New York to surprise a fan by getting his MCU character inked on himself. But according to the owner, there's much more to the actor.

While talking to People Magazine, he revealed, "One thing that surprises me still about him is that he always seems to have a secret talent that we didn’t know about."

Lord recounts trying to show off a card trick to the actor that didn't pan out well, but instead, the MCU alum ended up knowing the trick better than him. "For example, one time I tried to show off a cool card trick I’d just learned, and I flubbed it. But Chris pulled off a flawless, and quite difficult trick, like it was nothing. He’s got those hidden depths."

All the way back in 2018, as the original Avengers' time with the franchise was coming to an end with Endgame, 5 of the 6 original superheroes decided to get tattoos to commemorate their time together. Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner showed up at Lord's tattoo parlor to get inked; Mark Ruffalo was also reportedly present, but he decided to sit this one out. This is where the co-owner of the shop met Gifted Star for the first time.

According to him, all the actors collaborated to give him his very own Avengers-themed ink. Reportedly, the 43-year-old lines were the best out of everyone. "I can say that out of all of the Avengers, he was definitely the most focused, and his line is the least shaky. They all did great, though."

