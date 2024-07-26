Chris Pratt Has Special Message For Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Ahead Of Deadpool & Wolverine Release

Chris Pratt is full of praise for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ahead of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine on Friday. The actor welcomed Reynolds and Jackman into the MCU with a hilarious picture of himself and the Deadpool actor. Jackman also photobombed the picture in quite an unusual way. Moreover, Pratt shared a heartfelt note in the caption, writing kind words for the actors and revealing that he is very excited to watch the film in theaters.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the first R-rated Marvel movie to be released on the big screen. While Reynolds has reprised his character of Wade Wilson in the film, the X-Men actor will return as his iconic character of Wolverine in the Shawn Levy directorial.

What did Chris Pratt have to say about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Chris Pratt, on his Instagram account, revealed that he is looking forward to watching the movie. The Marvel actor further poked a joke at Hugh Jackman, claiming that he thought the Logan actor would be a bit taller. As for the caption, the Garfeild actor wrote, “So freaking excited for Deadpool & Wolverine!!! Going to be HUGE!!! We’re seeing it on Saturday! Have you got your tickets?”

He further added, “Ryan is my son’s favorite actor. Which hurts. And what a treat to finally meet Hugh Jackman. I thought he’d be taller. Let’s go!! #mcu.” Adding to the laughs, Reynolds also left a comment under the post, stating, “Hugh has a 6’2” face. But in person... bam. 4’11.”

Chris Pratt’s long standing bond with Marvel Cinematic Universe

While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will make their debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool & Wolverine, Chris Pratt shares a longstanding bond with the studios, as he first entered the MCU as Peter Quill in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor also reprised his role in the Avengers movies and Thor: Love and Thunder. Speaking of his Marvel character, the actor credited James Gunn for the opportunity.

Currently, Gunn is the CEO of DCU and is working on a Superman reboot. Gunn, at the time, revealed, “We always want to give somebody a little something special. And Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to be able to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie.”

Pratt is also in talks about reprising his character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine will hit cinemas on July 26.

