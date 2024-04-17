'I'll Never Do It Again': Jerrod Carmichael Says He Regrets Calling Out Dave Chappelle Over Trans Jokes

Following the recent controversy over the statements that were made by Jerrod Carmichael, the Comedian seems to regret the actions that he portrayed towards Dave Chappelle.

By Tejas Mundhada
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  07:00 PM IST |  246
Jerrod Carmichael regrets calling out Dave Chappelle
Jerrod Carmichael and Dave Chappelle (IMDb)

A widely surged controversy involving Dave Chappelle has now made Jerrod Carmichael apologize for the statements that he issued in recent times.

Know how the trans jokes had deeply affected two of the most acclaimed comedians, one of whom was recently seen in the Academy Award-nominated movie, Poor Things.

Jerrod Carmichael issuing an apology

Following a string of events Jerrod Carmichael was recently heard issuing an apology to Dave Chappelle. 

The On the Count of Three star, during his recent interview with GQ, had stated that Chappelle’s “legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans shit.” Carmichael further stated that it's “an odd hill to die on.” 

Soon, when Dave Chappelle demanded Carmichael to issue a public apology over his words, The Carmichael Show star stated to Esquire that his comments were interpreted “as ‘Fuck Dave Chappelle,’ because he’s an egomaniac.”

Looking back at those words, during Tuesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, Jerrod Carmichael stated, “I deeply regret saying anything about Dave Chappelle to the press. Honestly, from now on, any thoughts I have for Dave will be directed in a phone call to Dave.”

During his appearance on the show, he added, “I’ll never do it again—I do apologize for that. I’m man enough to say that,” while also saying, “I don’t want the attention, it’s gone on way too long.”

Jerrod Carmichael about Dave Chappelle

Well, although, Jerrod had apologized for what he had said in the past, his views on Dave Chappelle still seem to be the same. The Bad Neighbors star reportedly said that he still feels Chappelle talks a lot about trans people during his standup sessions. 

He was heard saying, “The criticism that I had had nothing to do with the morality of the joke, had nothing to do with the ethics of the joke, that’s something that’s also been misreported.”

The Meddler actor further went on to say, “The criticism I had was that of a fan, someone who respects him so much that I want him to focus his genius on a wide range of topics. I think that it started being really, really focused on one thing. I’ll say this, I’m also a big fan of Jay-Z. If Jay-Z made three albums about trans people, I’d be like ‘Hey, what’s going on with Jay?’”

It wasn't just Chappelle who had criticized Jerrod Carmichael’s comments, but The Breakfast Club host, Charlamagne tha God too had stated that Carmichael should “show Chappelle or any comedian grace because at some point, you will offend.”

The host even gave an example of the controversial jokes that Carmichael is used to making, one of which was his latest on Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show. 

Carmichael was heard talking about his white boyfriend, stating, “I sometimes joke to him that our relationship is like that of a slave and the master’s son who teaches me how to read by candlelight.”

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: Poor Things Follows Oppenheimer In Winning Big At Oscars; Here's All The Trophies They Took Home

FAQs

What role did Jerrod Carmichael play in Poor Things?
Jerrod Carmichael played the role of Harry Astley in Poor Things.
What role did Dave Chappelle play in A Star is Born?
Dave Chappelle played the role of George Noodles Stone, a retired musician and Jack's best friend, in A Star is Born.
