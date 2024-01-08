Golden Globes controversies: Taking a walk down memory lane to look at all the scandals the prestigious awards found itself in

As awards season kicks off in Hollywood, the glitzy Golden Globes has returned to NBC after years of turmoil behind-the-scenes. While the Globes celebrate cinema's biggest stars, the ceremony itself has frequently become mired in controversy over the decades. From diversity issues to ethical violations, let's revisit some of the major scandals that have rocked the prestigious Golden Globes.

No Black Members and #GlobesSoWhite

In 2020, a damning LA Times exposé revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which runs the Globes, had zero Black members among its voting body of international journalists. The #GlobesSoWhite backlash highlighted this stunning lack of diversity.

Combined with old sexist and racist comments from members resurfacing, the HFPA faced immense criticism. According to Buzzfeed, it prompted NBC to force major reforms regarding membership and practices before airing the Globes again. High-profile celebs like Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise condemned the group's lack of inclusion as well.

Bribery Accusations and Unethical Gifting Culture

Perhaps the biggest scandal dates back to 1982 when actress Pia Zadora controversially won "Best New Star" at that year's Globes. Later reports revealed Zadora's producer-husband had gifted HFPA voters expensive trips and perks.

CBS News notes this kicked off recurring accusations that producers would lavish foreign press voters with five-star hotel stays, meals and access to celebrity talent in a "pay to play" culture. Critics blasted this unethical system for potentially swaying Globes winners each year.

Past Controversial Hosting Choices

The Globes has endured backlash over choices of ceremony hosts in the past as well. Ricky Gervais sparked debate over multiple offensive jokes about stars like Caitlyn Jenner when hosting from 2010-2020.

In 2023, comedian Jerrod Carmichael used his platform to call out HFPA corruption and racism issues rather than deliver punchlines. According to Entertainment Weekly, his scathing monologue "made for an awkward night" rather than entertainment.

Comeback After 2021 Cancellation

The 2021 Globes did not air any ceremony after stars like Tom Cruise returned past awards in protest. The event has worked to rebuild credibility and feature diverse star presence, with 2023's show seeing Eddie Murphy honored with a lifetime achievement award.

While signs point to improvement, only time will tell if years of scandal permanently damaged the Globes' reputation. The ceremony once loomed large over award season, but must now redeem its legacy moving forward.

