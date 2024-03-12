Poor Things had a successful night at the Oscars, winning several awards including Best Actress for Emma Stone, along with nods for Production Design, Makeup & Hairstyling, and Costume Design.

Poor Things clinches four Oscars, falling just behind Oppenheimer

Emma Stone, visibly moved, thanked director Yorgos Lanthimos for the opportunity to portray Bella Baxter, calling it a gift of a lifetime. This win marked Stone's second Oscar out of four nominations, and she also served as a producer on the film.

Stone emphasized that filmmaking is a collaborative effort, thanking the team behind Poor Things for creating something greater than the sum of its parts. The production design team, consisting of James Price, Shona Heath, and Zsuzsa Mihalek, was recognized for their work, triumphing over competitors from films like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Napoleon.

The Makeup & Hairstyling award went to Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston, while Holly Waddington won for Costume Design. These victories added to the film's success, which is based on Alasdair Gray's novel and stars Stone as Bella Baxter, brought back to life by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (played by Willem Dafoe). Bella's journey, alongside lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (portrayed by Mark Ruffalo), explores themes of equality and liberation.

Despite receiving 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Lanthimos, Poor Things secured multiple wins, showcasing the film's impact and recognition within the industry.

Oppenheimer won 7 Oscar Awards in 2024, here's the list; TBest Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), Best Editing (Jennifer Lame).

