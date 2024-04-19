Selita Ebanks invites women to embrace their 40s alongside her. The supermodel and entrepreneur returns to her roots in the new reality series Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, showcasing her bustling work life and fun moments with friends on the island.

Selita Ebanks admits to PEOPLE that she initially hesitated to join the show because of her age. She shares that it took a lot of meditation, grounding, and prayer before committing officially.

"It was a transformative journey for me to embrace and value myself as a part of the show," she reveals. "I grappled with insecurities and self-doubt, constantly criticizing myself. But I overcame these hurdles, and that's what I want to inspire in other women."

ALSO READ: 'I Don't Speak Negatively About Him': Elizabeth Chambers Reveals Her Children Are Unaware of Armie Hammer's Scandal

Selita Ebanks, 41, embraces 40s women to make the most of it

"My age played a significant role," Ebanks reflects, now 41. "Turning 40 was a turning point for me, a moment of empowerment. I fully embraced it, and it was like a switch flipped—I felt like a confident adult. This is me, and I'm going to embrace it fully."

"After grappling with those challenges internally," says the former Victoria's Secret Angel, who has also been on The Challenge, "it's incredibly rewarding to witness my growth onscreen."

"And I hope other women will watch and feel inspired to go out there, try new things, and be their best selves," she shares. "And you know what? If it doesn't work out, that's okay. But if it does, fantastic."

Partying with her Grand Cayman costars was a learning experience for Ebanks. She laughs, saying, “ I wasn't quite ready for the amount of tequila involved while filming with them."

"I made an effort not to be too much of a buzzkill," says Ebanks. "I wanted everyone to enjoy themselves, just responsibly.” she added with determination to aware women on their 40s.

ALSO READ: 'Kind Of Puts Me Down A Lot': Brittany Cartwright Reveals How Jax Taylor Makes Her Feel In Confessional Interview

Selita Ebanks praises the Cayman Islands natural beauty

She believes the island's diversity and beauty make it a special location for a reality show, but she also feels pressure to showcase it accurately for global audiences.

"As locals, we aim to show our island in the best light," Ebanks explains. "But, we're human too, facing life's ups and downs just like everyone else. We just have to roll with it, like anyone else.”

Selita Ebanks, who began modelling at 17, was born in New York but grew up partly in the Cayman Islands, her mother's birthplace.

ALSO READ: 'Developed Little Family': Lionel Richie And Katy Perry Talk About Her American Idol Departure