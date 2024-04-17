‘Kind Of Puts Me Down A Lot': Brittany Cartwright Reveals How Jax Taylor Makes Her Feel In Confessional Interview

Brittany Cartwright expressed her disappointment and stated complaints against Jax Taylor that contributed to their eventual separation in a confessional interview in the latest episode of The Valley. She also mentioned that she doesn’t feel attractive anymore because of Taylor and that he is “moody and negative.”

“He needs to make me feel like I’m still attractive because I don’t feel like that right now,” she said. “Jax can be really hard on me. He kind of puts me down a lot, whether it’s about if I go out and have a girls night and don’t feel good the next day or the way I look. Your partner is supposed to lift you up and make you feel good about yourself, and I feel like he’s doing the opposite to me right now,” Brittany added.

Talking about Taylor's mood, she said, "I love Jax but I literally try to be positive and happy, but Jax is a lot of the time moody and negative. A lot of times I feel like we balance each other out in that way but other times I feel like, I gotta get out of here. I gotta do something fun."

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Fight Over Her Drinking

Right when Cartwright was packing a bottle of tequila for her trip to Malibu with Janet Caperna and others, on April 16, the 35-year-old actor was reprimanded by her husband Taylor for her drinking habits. When Cartwright and Caperna were driving to Malibu, the former spoke about a recent incident in which Taylor became enraged with Cartwright for feeling unwell after drinking. He even advised Cartwright to "act like a mom" if she wanted to have more children.

She also expressed her disappointment in him and said that while she has always been there for him, “been in his corner through all the s*** he’s put me through,” questioning further why couldn’t he do the same for her.

On her way back home, Cartwright felt sick, vomited, and realized the effects of her tequila the next morning. Reacting to the situation, Taylor said, “I don’t understand why you can’t go out and have a couple drinks. Why do you have to go out to get to the point that you have to throw up?” In response, Brittany said he had done "the exact same thing."

Brittany Cartwright Felt She 'Wasn't Good Enough'

Meanwhile, to the cameras, Taylor said he was worried that Cartwright is not just his wife but a mother as well. He added that the family needs her and that if she continues the lifestyle, she might end up destroying her own body.

Cartwright also blamed the lack of sex between the couple for her feeling less attractive. She asked Taylor to "step up the game" and "make me feel sexy" in their sexual relationship, while Taylor admitted that it was his fault. Taylor then said, "Of course I'm attracted to you."

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly earlier, Cartwright mentioned it was “messing" with her confidence. She questioned why Taylor is not coming on to her and expressed how she felt like she "wasn’t good enough." Brittany further mentioned how she was feeling she is living with a "roommate" and continued, "I hit my breaking point.”

About Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor’s Marriage And Eventual Split

Both Cartwright and Taylor were participants in the American reality television show Vanderpump Rules (2013-present) and began dating in 2015. They got engaged in 2018, tied the knot in 2019, and eventually left the show in December 2020. They were blessed with a baby boy, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in 2021.

However, right before The Valley’s premiere, the couple appeared on their joint podcast When Reality Hits and revealed their separation after over four years of marriage and a nearly decade-long relationship in February.

“Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Brittany said.

Regarding their split, she told Us Weekly that Taylor has yet to put efforts into mending their relationship even after three months of living separately.

