‘I Don’t Speak Negatively About Him’: Elizabeth Chambers Reveals Her Children Are Unaware of Armie Hammer’s Scandal

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Elizabeth Chambers revealed that her kids are not aware of Armie Hammer’s scandal and would not want to tell them about it anytime soon. In the second episode of Grand Cayman, Chambers shared that she wishes to protect her children from all the reports and controversies connected to their father.

Hammer and Chambers were married for ten years before calling quits in July 2023. Earlier, the Bird Bakery founder opened up to People Magazine about going through a painful time as her divorce was as public as it could get.

What Did Elizabeth Chambers Say About Protecting Her Kids From Controversies?

Chambers was heard having a conversation with Jodie Foster, where she claimed, "I'm fiercely protecting my children, which is why we're still here [living on the island]. They have, thank God, no idea about what is going on. My children are visibly happy. They should think that their dad is a superhero. And to be fair, he has been to them. He's been the best he can be."

The businesswoman further added, "I don't speak negatively about him in the press. I don't speak negatively about him to my children. Because nobody wants a daughter with daddy issues, and nobody wants a son with daddy issues. They should think their dad's a superhero. And that's a beautiful thing that I will never, ever, ever diminish or take away."

Elizabeth Chambers And Armie Hammer’s Public Divorce

In an interview for the show, Elizabeth Chamber said that she had fallen to trap of the Cayman curse. Chambers recalled, "I moved here with my husband and children three years ago. But things have changed since then. The 'Cayman Curse' is when a couple moves to the island together and then they end up separating or divorcing, and it tracks." Speaking of her public divorce and scandals that came along, Chambers said that it was like experiencing "absolute hell."

Meanwhile, the actor was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. This included sending graphic messages about fetishism and cannibalism. One of the women, who identified herself as Effie, claimed that Hammer raped her. However, the Call Me By Your Name actor was left free after a police investigation, where no evidence was found against the actor. Hammer, too, denied the wrongdoing in court.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

