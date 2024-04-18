Nelly and Ashanti, both Grammy Award-winning artists, have some exciting news to share! Ashanti confirmed in a heartfelt Instagram video on Wednesday, April 17, that she and her beau are expecting their first baby together.

In her recent Instagram video, as Ashanti prepared for a performance, her mom, Tina Douglas, jokingly asked her how much time she needed. Ashanti's witty response, "Uh, I'm gonna need about nine months," left her mom pleasantly surprised.

Nelly and Ashanti are expecting their first child together

In an interview with Essence, Ashanti revealed not only her pregnancy but also her engagement to Nelly, 49. She expressed "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," Ashanti continued, "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

The couple's pregnancy news first sparked rumors during their appearance at the 11th Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in December. During a moment on stage, Ashanti rested her hands on her stomach, prompting Nelly to do the same. Their shared smiles and laughter hinted at the joyful secret.

Here's how fans reacted to the video:

One fan excitedly wrote, "I’ve watched this literally 8 times already! And smile every dam time"

Another one said, "Y'all she confirmed being a fiancé also. So happy for them"

A third one commented on the views, "Oh you breaking the internet with this one 10 mins out and already near 1 mill views"

One fan asked, "ARE WE GETTING A MATERNITY SHOOT?"

Ashanti and Nelly got back together last year

Nelly confirmed their reconciliation and relationship status in September 2023. During the Boss Moves With Rasheeda interview, he said, "It wasn't anything that we planned. We both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes, being separate, you understand one another more. You could be like, 'Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.' We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that."

Nelly, already a father to son Cornell III (known as Tre), 21, and daughter Chanelle (known as Nana), 26, has shown immense love and support for his children. He also played a significant role in raising his niece and nephew after his sister's passing in 2005.

