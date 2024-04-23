‘I’m Watching You Crumble’: Quavo And Chris Brown Beef Intensifies As Former Drops New Fiery Diss Track

Clashes and beefs among rappers are like two sides of the same coin. In recent news, rapper Quavo Huncho responded to his beef with Chris Brown dropping the new Breezy diss song "Over H*es & B***hes. On Monday (April 22), Quavo dropped the brand new diss on YouTube. On the new track, which can be heard below, Quavo goes in on the Virginia crooner. Rapping with an aggressive tone, Quavo released his response to Chris' previously dropped taunting address in the song Weakest Link.

The cover art for the rap song displays an animated image of Quavo choking Chris Brown. This photoshopped image is based on a photo of Chris Brown choking a woman at a party in 2018, although at the time, Brown claimed he was just joking around. The track also takes a dig at Brown for assaulting Rihanna, leaving her with visible injuries. He later pleaded guilty to being charged with felony assault.

Since its release, the internet has been going crazy and netizens are still making memes about the Migos rapper's big comeback. They're calling him a crackhead Michael Jackson because of the ongoing rap war between them.





Chris Brown responds to the diss track on Instagram

Chris Brown has already responded to the new Huncho diss. In a two-and-a-half-minute response, Chris challenged the rapper's gangsta persona and mentioned Takeoff's passing, saying that some people wished it had been Quavo instead. He also got people talking about Saweetie's dating history in the entertainment industry when he seemingly implied that she had cheated on Quavo with him. The ongoing beef has gained quite a bit of social media attention and fans have reacted to it, making it quite popular.







What happened between Chris Brown and Quavo?

