Why is Ciara receiving backlash after announcing collaboration with Chris Brown? Fans REACT

Ciara is one of the most beloved singers in the industry, so for fans, it was a bit unexpected to see her making the headlines because of receiving tons of backlash. The reason people have been criticizing the singer is because of her recent collaboration announcement with Chris Brown. The news broke on August 3, and the song dropped earlier today on August 4.

Ciara Chris Brown's controversial history

Despite facing criticism from fans who believe it's not a good idea for her to collaborate with Chris Brown due to his history of violence towards women, Ciara released a new music video for their song How We Roll. 34-year-old gained notoriety for his 2009 arrest and subsequent guilty plea for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. Additionally, he has faced allegations of harassment and abuse from model Karrueche Tran, as well as several other accusations as recently as 2022.

People might be a bit surprised to know that this is not the first time Ciara and Brown have collaborated. This is not the first collaboration between Ciara and Chris. They previously worked together on the song Turntables from Ciara's 2009 album, Fantasy Ride. After the news of the Rihanna incident, Ciara contemplated removing the song, but in the end, she decided to keep it as part of the album.

Fans criticize Ciara and Chris Brown

Ciara's fans took to social media instantly after the news broke. They criticized the singer for collaborating with someone as controversial as Brown. While many were left flabbergasted at how the 37-year-old can collaborate with an artist as notorious for his violence against women as the Look at Me singer.

Twitter users specially came out with all guns firing, using intense language to show their dislike toward Brown. One user said, "Cute. A domestic abuser. What a shining example." Another pointed out that this is not the first time Level Up singer has decided to hang around controversial figures, she said, "Well, she didn't make a good choice hanging around Future, either. But now, Ciara will do a song with 'woman beater' Chris Brown." A person wondered if anyone warned her about collaborating with him, "Either Ciara is out of touch or her ppl warned her about collating with CB and she didn’t care… idk idk!!!"

Meanwhile, the two have come out with their new music video despite the backlash, as well as they have not made any statements regarding the situation.

