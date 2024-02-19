The 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game took place at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith from First Take took the honorary coaching reins. Interestingly, Chris Brown, the King of R&B has spilled the beans that he got the boot for playing in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

According to Brown, he was initially invited but later got uninvited. The 2012 Grammy-award-winning singer vented his frustration on Instagram early Saturday morning by sharing a slew of screenshots of messages that seemed to be from the 2024 NBA All-Star Game event organizer.

Next, Chris Brown accused one of the game sponsors, Ruffles, a Pepsi-owned brand of not vibing with him being part of the action. In his Instagram Stories, Brown claimed that the NBA initially asked him to play, but later reneged due to sponsor issues with RUFFLES. Additionally, he also posted screenshots of the emails he received from the event organizer.

“The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit on court side... NOT FUCKING HAPPENING," he wrote in one of his Instagram Stories.

“I ONLY GO WHERE I'M APPRECIATED,” Brown added in another Instagram Story.

However, Chris Brown kept it vague as to what exactly went down in the past that might've led to his removal.

Advertisement

Chris Brown and his past controversies

Chris Brown has been a magnet for controversy with a series of questionable incidents in the past.

Notably, in February 2009, he physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna which led to charges of felony assault. Consequently, the I Love the Way You Lie singer pleaded guilty and received probation, domestic violence counseling, and community labor.

Besides, over the years, Chris Brown was plagued with several other legal woes, including denied visas, positive drug tests, nightclub brawls, and probation violations.

In 2013, Brown faced a hit-and-run allegation, and in October 2013, he was arrested for felony assault in Washington, D.C. He entered rehab but was later kicked out for violent behavior.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD, Brown faced jail time for probation violations. In 2014, he was arrested, and sentenced to jail. However, he was released early.

Legal issues continued in subsequent years, including a lawsuit by ex-manager Michael Guirguis, an arrest for assault with a deadly weapon in 2016 (charges not filed), and allegations of sexual assault in 2018 (lawsuit later dismissed). In 2019, he faced legal trouble over owning a pet monkey.

In January 2019, Brown was detained in Paris on rape and drug charges, but the probe was dropped, and he filed a defamation suit. Other incidents included a dog attack lawsuit by his housekeeper in 2021 and accusations of striking a woman in June 2021. In 2022, a woman sued him for rape and drugging, but the case was dismissed in August.

NBA responds in light of Chris Brown’s IG Stories

According to an NBA spokesperson as reported by Billboard, Ruffles, the sponsor of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, played no role in determining the game's rosters.

In a separate statement on X, Ruffles clearly mentioned the non-involvement in the roster decisions, writing, "Ruffles sponsored last night's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however, we did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions."

ALSO READ: Top 5 highest-scoring NBA All-Star Games of all time