Chris Brown Announces 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets And Everything We Know So Far

High off the success of his recent R&B Album 11:11, Chris Brown has decided that it is a good time to announce the 11:11 tour across the USA. Not only is he making stops in multiple cities, but also bringing along other artists.

Tour Dates and Pre-Sale details

Chris Brown’s album 11:11 came out back in November of 2023 and managed to reach no. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums Chart. A song from the album, Sensational, which featured Davido and Lojay, also reached the Billboard Hot 100 list and currently sits at no. 89 on the chart.

Brown’s summer trek, titled The 11:11 Tour, will start on 5th June in Detroit and end on 6t August in Los Angeles. It will include a total of 26 North American cities. If you want to get your hands on the pre-sale tickets, then the sale began on 6th March. But the general public will be able to get them from 11th March. The pre-sale tickets are available on Live Nation and the singer said that the password for it is ‘SENSATIONAL’.

Other details about the tour you should be excited about

Other than Detroit and Los Angeles, Chris Brown will also make stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, Montreal, Boston, Washington, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Seattle, Las Vegas and fourteen more cities across the US.

The singer won’t be performing on this tour alone, however. He will be joined by R&B Singers Arya Starr and Muni Long on a few of these dates. It was also announced that there will be VIP packages and some other things available for the people who are looking to have a luxury experience during this tour. On June 29 and 30, during the Philadelphia and Baltimore shows, Brown will be joined by a special guest who has been kept a secret. This means that the attendees of those two cities will be in for a surprise and a treat.

