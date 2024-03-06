TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet

As March 8th, 2024, approaches, Women's Day draws near, offering a perfect opportunity to honor and celebrate women. Tonight in Los Angeles, the prestigious 2024 TIME Women of the Year Gala is underway, showcasing remarkable individuals such as Barbie director Greta Gerwig, tennis star Coco Gauff, and actress Taraji P. Henson. The Time list is designed to recognize extraordinary leaders working toward a more equal world.Let us take a moment to reflect on the attendees and the festivities honoring these extraordinary women at the TIME Women of the Year Gala.

1. Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig the director of the incredible Barbie movie, is featured on the cover of the magazine’s Women of the Year issue,Time's West Coast editor, Sam Lansky, commented on Barbie director Gerwig, featured on the magazine's Women of the Year issue. Lansky highlighted Gerwig's unique blend of commerce and artistry, noting her films' emotional depth and commercial success. He praised her record-breaking achievements, including being the first director to have her initial three solo feature films nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Lansky emphasized Gerwig's ability to connect with audiences, particularly women and girls, through her insightful exploration of emotional landscapes and aspirations. However, he cautioned against reducing her success solely to gender, as her work transcends such categorization.

“Yet her movies also clean up at the box office,” he continued, adding, “her semi autobiographical solo directorial debut, Lady Bird, grossed $79 million against a $10 million budget; her next, an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved Little Women, was budgeted at $40 million and took in $231 million—both extraordinary returns on investment. These commercial triumphs reflect how her work resonates in the culture, particularly among women and girls, whose emotional lives and ambitions Gerwig explores in her films. But to make her success about gender would be to diminish how her work also transcends its boundaries.”

Advertisement

2. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson took on a prominent role in the recent production of The Color Purple, showcasing her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress and leaving a lasting impression on audiences with her compelling portrayal of her character.

3. Lucas Marquardt and Ada Limón

Poet Ada Limón graced the event alongside her husband, Lucas Marquardt, adding a touch of literary elegance to the evening. Limón's presence at the gala is particularly significant, as she holds the prestigious title of being the first Latina to be named Poet Laureate of the United States. Her groundbreaking achievements in the world of poetry serve as an inspiration to aspiring writers and highlight the importance of diverse voices in literature.

4. Reem Hajajreh

Reem Hajajreh holds the dual roles of founder and director of Women of the Sun, an organization dedicated to empowering women and fostering community development. Her visionary leadership and dedication have taken the organization to new heights, making a meaningful impact on the lives of countless individuals.

5. Nadia Murad

Nadia Murad, an activist recognized for her tireless advocacy, was awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize alongside Denis Mukwege. They were honored for their incredible work aimed at eradicating the use of sexual violence as a tool in warfare and armed conflicts.

6. Coco Gauff

In a remarkable achievement, tennis sensation Coco Gauff emerged victorious at the 2023 U.S. Open, solidifying her status as a rising star in the world of professional tennis. Her impressive performance on the court impressed audiences worldwide and marked a significant milestone in her promising career.

7. Andra Day

Singer and actress Andra Day was in a movie called Exhibiting Forgiveness at Sundance. She did a fantastic job and it won the hearts of the audience and several of them liked her performance. After the film, Day showcased her incredible talent as an actor and proved herself worthy of being an acclaimed actor.