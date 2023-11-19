Is Garth Brooks still married to Trisha Yearwood? Exploring their relationship timeline

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s long lasting relationship began back in 1987 when they first met and instantly hit it off. They met as struggling artists at a demo recording session in Nashville. Brooks had promised Yearwood that she would open his shows when he got a recording deal and he kept his word.

The relationship timeline of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: when they first met

In the first thirteen years of their relationship, they were the best of friends. This involved collaborations, sharing the stage as well as appearances on each other's albums. Yearwood’s first single ‘She’s In Love With The Boy’ featured backing vocals by Garth Brooks. Later, she returned the favour by appearing in Brooks’ ‘Ropin the wind’ which won the title of the first country album to make it to Billboard Top 200.

Commenting on their initial days, Yearwood shared with CMT in 2009, "We hit it off. But I had no idea he would turn out to be Garth Brooks!" During their first meeting however, Brooks was married to Sandy Mahl who he shared three children with, Taylor, August and Allie.

Brooks later opened up at the Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared, "It's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I've been married for 13 months.” He also shared that he had always liked being around Yearwood.

The relationship timeline of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: when they got married

Later in 2001, Brooks divorced his wife Sandy Mahl and started dating Trisha. Trisha and Brooks tied the knot later in 2005. Brooks made a comeback in the industry with his Vegas Residency Tour and Trisha was by his side on every step all of the way.

In 2021, Brooks and Yearwood appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Speaking of their relationship, Brooks said that he treated it like a duet. He added, "You got to harmonize, you got to make your partner feel like they're a star. If not, you're gonna turn into a solo act pretty damn quick, if you know what I mean."

