Is Giancarlo Esposito's The Gentlemen Character Based On A Real Person? Actor Reveals

It was exciting for Breaking Bad viewers to see Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the enigmatic Mickey Pearson in The Gentlemen, bring his cold intensity to the big screen. Is Esposito's portrayal of the cunning marijuana kingpin based on a real-life underground figure, or is it merely another fictional criminal creation? The seasoned performer has shared some thoughts that might surprise you.

Separating Fact from Fiction

When asked explicitly if any real-life people influenced Mickey in an interview with Digital Spy , Esposito answered in the affirmative. His reply was: "There are men like that who run these organized crime rings." He would not give names, but it appeared that he was drawing his cues from the real criminal elite.

Esposito went into further detail about this in a different Yahoo interview. "I used a particular model in putting together Mickey Pearson and his sense of reserve, his sense of wisdom around being able to move seamlessly in the world," he said. "That's something I've studied and admired."

ALSO READ: Abigail: Melissa Berrara Face-off Against 12-Year-Old Vampiress Abigail In New Bloody Images

The Quiet Menace of Manor Lord

What kind of real-life character might serve as the model for a criminal lord who is both ruthlessly successful and elegant on the outside? Esposito cited the British nobility as an unexpected source of inspiration.

Advertisement

"I love the manner of English crime lords in films like The Long Good Friday, and how they carry themselves with a gentlemanly quality," he stated to ScreenRant . "Mickey has that sense of being a lord of his own manor."

One of the scariest scenes in the movie embodies this blending of upper-class bearing with criminal grit. Digital Spy narrated that when Mickey casually orders a mutilation over cocktails at his country house, "it's the quintessentially English setting that makes it all the more unsettling."

The Inspiration of Gus Fring

Naturally, a discussion of Esposito's dark character work would be incomplete without bringing up the Breaking Bad character that gave him his big break—the unmistakably menacing Gus Fring.

"I incorporated various facets of Gus into this persona," Esposito said to Business Insider . "The sort of contained energy and ability to exercise patience - those were part of Mickey's DNA as well."

So while Mickey Pearson may not be a direct representation of one singular criminal entity, he seems to be an amalgamation of Esposito's studious observations. From the upper echelons of polite society to the cutthroat underbelly of the drug trade, his performance draws from an array of real-world influences.

As Esposito summarized to the Economic Times , "I don't name names, but put it this way - I study all aspects of powerful men who are in control." And few actors can embody that controlled menace quite like the man who brought Gus Fring to iconic life.

The Quiet Menace of Manor Lord

What kind of real-life character might serve as the model for a criminal lord who is both ruthlessly successful and elegant on the outside? Esposito cited the British nobility as an unexpected source of inspiration.

"I love the manner of English crime lords in films like The Long Good Friday, and how they carry themselves with a gentlemanly quality," he stated to ScreenRant . "Mickey has that sense of being a lord of his own manor."

One of the scariest scenes in the movie embodies this blending of upper-class bearing with criminal grit. Digital Spy narrated that when Mickey casually orders a mutilation over cocktails at his country house, "it's the quintessentially English setting that makes it all the more unsettling."

Advertisement

The Inspiration of Gus Fring

Naturally, a discussion of Esposito's dark character work would be incomplete without bringing up the Breaking Bad character that gave him his big break—the unmistakably menacing Gus Fring.

"I incorporated various facets of Gus into this persona," Esposito said to Business Insider . "The sort of contained energy and ability to exercise patience - those were part of Mickey's DNA as well."

So while Mickey Pearson may not be a direct representation of one singular criminal entity, he seems to be an amalgamation of Esposito's studious observations. From the upper echelons of polite society to the cutthroat underbelly of the drug trade, his performance draws from an array of real-world influences.

As Esposito summarized to the Economic Times , "I don't name names, but put it this way - I study all aspects of powerful men who are in control." And few actors can embody that controlled menace quite like the man who brought Gus Fring to iconic life.

ALSO READ: Carl Weathers Death: Sylvester Stallone, Pedro Pascal, Arnold Schwarzenegger, And More Stars Honor Late Actor