Prepare for a spine-chilling vampire movie, Abigail, hitting theaters next month! Featuring Melissa Berrara and Kathryn Newton facing off against the terrifying vampire Abigail, this flick takes inspiration from classic horror tales like Dracula's Daughter.

Abigail gives glimpses into the movie with new images

In these new images, we get a sneak peek at the gruesome rampage of Abigail, played by Alisha Weir, as she seeks revenge against her captors. With blood-soaked scenes and intense confrontations, it's bound to be a nail-biting experience. Will anyone survive? The cast, including Kevin Durand, isn't backing down without a fight.

Kathryn Newton, discussing the film's terrifying nature, labeled it her scariest and goriest project yet. Her track record in horror, speaks volumes about the film's potential for pure terror.

Abigail offers a fresh take on classic Universal monsters, drawing from the legacy of Dracula's Daughter while avoiding the pitfalls of previous reboots. The official synopsis of the film read;

"After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl."

Following the success of The Invisible Man, Universal aims to reclaim its horror throne, starting with this chilling tale. Director Leigh Whannell's involvement adds to the anticipation, with a new Wolf Man reboot also on the horizon.

Unlike previous attempts at Dracula reboots, Abigail promises a unique spin on the genre, appealing to horror enthusiasts and general audiences alike. With horror films proving to be a lucrative market, this bold take on a classic monster may just sink its fangs into the hearts of viewers.

The film's star-studded cast consists of Alisha Weir as Abigail, Kathryn Newton as Sammy, and Melissa Barrera as Joey. Other talent to join them are Dan Stevens, Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Durand, and William Catlett. Late Angus Cloud also stars in the movie.

Get ready to experience the terror of "Abigail" when it hits theaters on April 19. Check out the official trailer for a glimpse into the blood-curdling world of the movie.

