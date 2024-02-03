Carl Weathers Death: Sylvester Stallone, Pedro Pascal, Arnold Schwarzenegger, And More Stars Honor Late Actor

Adam Sandler, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pedro Pascal, and Jon Favreau are among the many personalities from Hollywood who are mourning the loss of Carl Weathers.

Weathers, who died on Thursday, February 1 was best known for playing Apollo Creed in four Rocky movies alongside Sylvester Stallone. He is also remembered for his memorable roles such as AI Dillion in Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Predator, and Chubbs Peterson in Adam Sandler starrer Happy Gilmore among others.

Carl Weathers’ death was announced in a statement by his family. “We are saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend,” the statement noted.

Following the news of his demise, tributes poured in for the legendary actor. Scroll to see who honored the fallen star.

‘We lost a legend yesterday’ - Sylvester Stallone mourns the loss of Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers and Sylvester Stallone shared the screen in the Rocky movies, a defining moment in Weathers' career. The role of Apollo Creed, initially intended for real-life boxer Ken Norton, became Weathers' iconic portrayal until his character's demise in Rocky IV.

Advertisement

Remembering the late actor, Sylvester Stallone wrote on his Instagram, “We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keep punching.”

Stallone’s brief Instagram caption was for the lengthy video tribute that the actor posted for Carl Weathers, whom he credited for his success.

‘Carl Weathers will always be a legend’ - Arnold Schwarzenegger

Late Carl Weathers and Arnold Schwarzenegger starred together in 1987’s Predator where the former played a CIA officer. Posting a throwback image with Weathers on X, Schwarzenegger wrote, “Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it.”

The Star Wars family honors Carl Weathers - Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau pay their tributes

Jon Favreau, the creator of Mandalorian, a Star Wars show for Disney+ issued a statement on Weathers’ death via the Star Wars Website. “I am heartbroken by this devastating loss,” he said. “He was a hero from my childhood who I was lucky enough to meet and then had the amazing good fortune to work with. He had the energy and curiosity of a young man paired with the wisdom that his rich life and career afforded him. My heart goes out to his family and countless admirers.”

Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular character in the series posted on his Instagram a picture of Carl Weathers as a tribute. “words fail..#CarlWeathers,” he captioned the post. Katee Sackhoff and Giancarlo Esposito were also among the other Mandalorian stars to pay their tributes to Carl Weathers, who received an Emmy nomination in 2021 for his role on the show.

‘A true great man…A true legend’ - Adam Sandler says of his Happy Gilmore co-star

Sandler and Weathers worked together in Happy Gilmore in 1996. Remembering his late co-star in the aftermath of his passing, Sandler wrote on X, “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Advertisement

Carl Weathers is survived by his two sons Jason Weathers and Matthew Weathers along with his other family members. He was 76.

ALSO READ: Who Was Carl Weathers? Exploring His Life And Career As The Rocky And The Mandalorian Star Dies At 76