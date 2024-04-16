Is It The Grid or British Columbia? Find Out As Set Videos of Tron: Ares Show Jared Leto’s New Look

The news has already spread among the 80s fanatics of the legendary movie franchise Tron. With the sci-fi tale now being picked up by Jared Leto, the upcoming installment seems much more promising.

New leaked footage of the upcoming movie is spreading like wildfire on social media, bringing a wave of relief to those eagerly awaiting a new storyline!

If you are new to the updates of the aforementioned film, here is a quick one that will introduce you to Leto's character.

Jared Leto in Tron: Ares

First released in 1982, Tron is one of the most appreciated works within the sci-fi/action genres. Depicting events taking place in a video game, this cult franchise brought another hit in 2010.

And now with the announcement of Tron: Ares being in production, fans can't wait to experience the dark and neon grid again.

Bringing back the heavy sound of extraordinary bikes, pleasing the ears of those dying for it, the movie will star the amazing Jared Leto. To the fans' amazement, it looks like Tron: Ares will have a lot of scenes showing the real world.

The latest leaked set video shows the man with amazing voice and acting skills on the streets of British Columbia. The low-quality video shows Leto in his all-black suit, seemingly preparing for another take of a scene in the movie Tron: Ares.

While being shot on what seems to be the set of the stated movie, the Instagram video also shows Leto having his long hair open, while being surrounded by crew members.

About Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares is the latest installment in the Tron franchise. The last movie that was released was Tron: Legacy, starring Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, Jeff Bridges, and more, in 2010.

In the upcoming and highly anticipated movie, Jared Leto will reportedly be playing the character of Ares, who is a rogue program.

Ares is the program trying to find a way to cross the digital grid and enter the real world. The movie is said to become a groundbreaking installment, as it talks about AI and humankind's first interaction.

The story might explore AI beings either bridging the gap between the two worlds or burning it down to the ground.

As per the IMDB profile of Tron: Ares, the movie seems to have a grand cast, including Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, Arthur Castro, and more. The movie is reportedly set to release on October 10, 2025.

