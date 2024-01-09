When The Batman’s Barry Keoghan had a ’JOKER moment’ with Joaquin Phoenix at Golden Globes; see PICS

Barry Keoghan has been receiving praise from all quarters for his unhinged performance in Saltburn. The actor even received a nomination at this year’s Golden Globes. But it’s another unhinged performance of his for which he grabbed the headlines post the ceremony.

It’s a well-known fact now that Barry Keoghan is the new Joker in Matt Reeves' Batman universe headlined by Robert Pattinson. He had just a single glimpse in the first film, as well as a complete scene which was later deleted from the final cut, but fans are excited to see him in future installments.

Barry Keoghan and Joaquin Phoenix meet at the Golden Globes

Joker is a role that no actor can claim to be his. There have been some defining portrayals of the clown prince of Gotham in each generation, whether it is Jack Nicholson’s maniacal take on the role or Heath Ledger’s burning intensity, we have seen all.

For the current generation though, Joaquin Phoenix as the clown prince has been the most defining act with him even bagging an Oscar for his role in the 2019 film Joker. The actor went above and beyond in his portrayal and that was visible when he won the award.

Now, with Barry Keoghan almost securing a place in future sequels or spin-offs of Matt Reeves’ Batman, there is a big chance that we’ll see a performance that rivals Phoenix’s portrayal.

That’s why it was such a surprise when photos of them posing together emerged from the recently concluded Golden Globes ceremony. The two struck a winning pose and looked much like a mentor and mentee with Phoenix passing the baton to his younger counterpart.

Barry Keoghan’s cheeky Instagram post after meeting Joaquin Phoenix

The internet went into the aforementioned frenzy courtesy of a post that Barry Keogan had made, posing with his older counterpart and captioning the post, ‘Just havin’ a laugh’.

This was not the only Joker-related oddity from the whole event. There were several instances where the whole function seemed like an informal tribute to the clown prince himself.

Christopher Nolan won his well-deserved Golden Globes award for best director at the ceremony and was very quick to pay tribute to his late friend and Joker actor Heath Ledger.

“The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me” Nolan said while accepting his Golden Globes award.

Some eagle-eyed fans even noticed that another Joker actor, Jared Leto, was sitting quite close to Joaquin Phoenix evoking yet another Joker reunion of sorts. So, all in all, it was quite a Joker filler evening.

