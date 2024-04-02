‘Time To Give Away Some Money’: Jared Leto Replaces Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak For April Fools’ Day Before Arriving At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Have you ever come across an April Fool prank that confused you, but you were also rolling on the floor laughing? Well, not quite literally, but you know what we mean? Jared Leto's perfect April Fool prank came as the 52-year-old actor came to two different shows, starting with a surprise appearance on Wheels Of Fortune, where the actor pranked viewers while pretending to be Pat Sajak. After making an entry to the stage with Vanna White, Leto went to the contestants and introduced the first puzzle of the night.

"Here are the stars of our show, Jared Leto and Vanna White," the announcer said as the pair walked out arm in arm.

Much like longtime host Pak Sajak Leto told White, "Have a great show and see you soon," before separating from her so she could take her place next to the puzzle board.

“All right, everybody, grab those devices; it’s time to give away some money. $1,000 and our first toss-up category is on the map,” he said while introducing the puzzle. However, when it came time to call the puzzle, Pal Sajak was back and Leto was nowhere in sight, cutting back to regular host Sajak as if nothing had happened. Leto's appearance was never mentioned further in the episode.

More details about actor Jared Leto

Jared Joseph Leto is an American actor who is known for his versatile roles in the industry. The actor has also been awarded an Academy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Furthermore, Leto is the lead vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and main songwriter for Thirty Seconds To Mars a band he formed in 1998 with his older brother Shannon Leto as well as Matt Wachter ( who eventually left the group) The actor has been a part of incredible films, such as notable supporting roles in James Mangold's Girl, Interrupted (1999), and David Fincher's cult classic Fight Club (1999), which addressed topics like masculinity, commercialism, fascism and insomnia.

While Edward Norton and Brad Pitt were the lead roles, Leto took a supporting role and dyed his hair blond. Then he played the supporting role of Paul Allen in the infamous American Psycho starring Christian Bale and he played the lead role in Darren Aronofsky's Requiem for a Dream (2000).

It seems like after this eye-catching April Fool prank in Wheels Of Fortune, Leto can now add host to his credits for this show, apart from already being an established actor and musician to the band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

This isn't the first time Jared Leto has partnered with Wheels Of Fortune

According to sources, this isn't the first time Leto has been on the show, Last fall, he and fellow band member Shannon Leto came as contestants on the show and exchanged an awkward banter with host Pat Sajak. Much later, while cracking a puzzle in the category called Show Biz, the third contestant, Mary, solved for Thirty Seconds to Mars World Tour, announcing the band's 2024 tour to everyone.

This game show basically has 3 contestants who try to solve a puzzle by spinning the wheel and guessing letters in a word or phrase created by Merv Griffin. The show has aired simultaneously since January 1975. Take a moment and watch the April Fool prank below.

