Denzel Washington's Serial Killer Thriller The Little Things Takes Top Spot On Netflix; Deets

What can we say about actor Denzel Washington? The more we say, the less it always is! The versatile actor who can fit into any role now plays a sheriff in his 2021, serial killer flick that just took the number one spot on Netflix’s top ten movies list. The film we are talking about is none other than The Little Things. Besides this serial killer flick taking the number one spot, other films on the list include Split (2016), The Accountant (2016), Baby Driver (2017), Skyscraper (2018), Mortal Engines (2018), The Wages of Fear (2024), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), The Miracle Club (2023) and No Pressure (2024).

While the film received mixed reviews upon its release, the cast and their performances did receive a positive review from the critics. Let's take a minute and explore more details about this film.

What is the plot of the film?

Set in 1990's Los Angeles, The film, which also stars actor Rami Malek (from Bohemian Rhapsody fame), follows the story of Deputy Sheriff Joe 'DekeDeacon' (Dazel Washington) as he joins forces with detective Jim Baxter to hunt down a quick-witted serial killer who’s terrorizing L.A. And discover a string of murders that lead them to this same strange loner, who may be the culprit (played by Jared Leto).

Other stars cast in the film include prominent names like Natalie Morales, Joris Jarsky, Sheila Houlahan, and Sofia Vassilieva, followed by Michael Hyatt, Kerry O'Malley, Jason James Richter, Isabel Arraiza, and John Harlan Kim.

Back in February 2021, The Little Things director John Lee Hancock joined Entertainment Weekly to discuss the film’s gripping and shocking ending that made viewers question just one thing, 'Who is the killer?' While we won't reveal much details about the ending (we don't want to give you spoilers),

Advertisement

During the interview, Hancock said that he wanted the ending to have that certain level of shock value. “I always felt there would be a section of the audience that would prefer a very formulaic ending, and there's nothing wrong with that,” he told EW. “I wanted to try and do something that was different.”

Advertisement

More details about the film's release and streaming

The film was first released in theaters and then made its way to Max (formerly known as HBO Max). While the film opened up with mixed reviews, the characters were much appreciated for their individual performances and dramatic dialogue delivery. Moreover, Jared Leto's performance earned him two nominations. The Best Supporting Actor categories at both the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.