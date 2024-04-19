The popular British spy series Killing Eve is now available for streaming on Netflix! All 32 episodes spanning four seasons are now available to stream online according to Netflix’s Tudum.

And, despite just hitting the streaming platform, the show has already skyrocketed to the Top 3 of Netflix’s Top TV Shows in the U.S. Today list.

Will there be a Killing Eve Season 5?

Now that Killing Eve is available on Netflix, fans are eager to know if there will be a Season 5. Unfortunately, the answer is no. AMC Networks previously announced in March 2021 that Season 4 would be the show's final installment.

Showrunner Laura Neal reflected on the series' conclusion in an April 2022 interview with Decider, describing the experience as emotional yet fulfilling. Neal said at the time, "It's been hard at times. But it's also been thrilling," she added, "I run out of adjectives to describe it, it's been a rollercoaster and I'm just absolutely delighted to have been able to end my favorite TV show. What fan can say that, really?"

About Killing Eve story plot

The show's premise revolves around the cat-and-mouse game between Villanelle, a psychotic assassin working for a secret organization called The Twelve, and Eve, a British intelligence investigator tasked with bringing her down. As their mutual obsession intensifies, both women find themselves embroiled in a dangerous game of pursuit, leading to unexpected twists and turns with each passing episode.

Starring Sandra Oh as the titular character, spy Eve Polastri, and Jodie Comer as the enigmatic assassin Villanelle, the series draws inspiration from Luke Jennings’ e-novellas, which were later compiled into the book Codename Villanelle.

Why is the Killing Eve Show so popuar?

The show took the world by storm upon its release on AMC in 2018, racking up an impressive 21 Emmy nominations over its four-season run. Jodie Comer even clinched the coveted Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama award in 2019, while Sandra Oh walked away with the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama that same year.

The first season of Killing Eve earned an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second season followed closely with a 92% rating. It's even got the certified fresh stamp, thanks to glowing reviews from both viewers and critics alike.

Director Phoebe Waller-Bridge did a fantastic job of crafting the natural evolution of Eve and Villanelle's relationship while maintaining the tension and excitement throughout the series. Despite the passage of six years since its debut, Killing Eve remains a gripping thriller with plenty of surprises at every turn.

