Grey's Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd Gets Candid About On-Screen Couple Owen-Cristina Never Getting 'A Proper Goodbye'

Kevin McKidd is a Crowen fan! If you are a Grey's Anatomy fan, you will agree with Kevin McKidd's statement!

The actor who played Owen Hunt alongside Sandra Oh's Christina Yang in the hit series wishes to have Oh back on screen. One reason is the unfished business between the two characters, which left fans wanting more. Will Sandra Oh return to Grey's Anatomy?

What Kevin McKidd thinks about Owen and Christina's Ending

In an interview with People's Magazine, he revealed that he would love to have Sandra Oh, who exited in 2013, back in the series. "I was just talking about it the other night. I was like, 'I feel like we should try and get Cristina to come back,'" he said. And maybe it's something to do with some heart transplant or something that she has to show up, or I don't know," he quipped.

The 50-year-old actor talked about the "complicated relationship" that Owen and Christina would have if she were to come back. It was "complicated because there's such love between Cristina and Owen, and when they said goodbye to each other, they didn't really get a proper goodbye. It was kind of left hanging," he said.

"I think it would be an amazing episode. Maybe Owen has to travel somewhere, and here's Cristina at some conference," he suggests. I don't know, but I think it would be really great television," McKidd adds. The actor has given hope to the Crowen fans out there!

McKidd talks about his former costar, Sandra Oh

The Grey's Anatomy actor is definitely rooting for Sandra Oh! In an interview, McKidd said he would love to have her back: "I would love—and I always say it—I would love Sandra Oh to come back."

He pesters the Killing Eve actress every time he meets her, saying, "I don't think she will. She keeps saying she won't. Every time I see her, I'm always needling her, going, 'Come on, come on. Just one.' Maybe one day she'll say yes. I'm always working on her," said McKidd.

The actor clarifies that it's not because of bad feelings; she has moved on. "She really is an artist. And when she moves on, she moves on. So, it's not because of any bad feeling; it's just she's moved on," he said.

Will Sandra Oh ever return as Christina?

Amongst her many legendary roles, the actress is loved by fans for her portrayal of Christina Yang in the hit series Grey's Anatomy. But the actress has spoken several times that she won't return to the show and has moved on. "I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So, in my mind, it's gone. But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on," Oh said.

