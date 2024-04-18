Barbra Streisand Records Closing Credits Song for The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Renowned singer Barbra Streisand is lending her voice to the closing moments of the upcoming Peacock and Sky original drama, 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz,' with a heartfelt rendition of the end title song, "Love Will Survive." Streisand's recording adds an emotional depth to the series, which follows the story of two young Jewish prisoners in the Nazi concentration camp who find love amidst the horrors of the Holocaust.

Streisand's Tribute to History

In her first-ever recording for a television series, Streisand delivers a powerful performance of "Love Will Survive," composed by Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve. The song serves as a poignant reminder of the Holocaust's devastating impact and the enduring power of love in the face of adversity.

A Timely Message

Streisand's decision to contribute to 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' is driven by her desire to commemorate the six million lives lost during the Holocaust and address the resurgence of antisemitism worldwide. With lyrics penned by Charlie Midnight, "Love Will Survive" delivers a message of hope and resilience, resonating with the themes of survival and perseverance depicted in the series.

As anticipation builds for the premiere of 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' on May 2, Streisand's rendition of "Love Will Survive" promises to leave a lasting impact on viewers. Directed by Tali Shalom-Ezer and featuring a stellar cast led by Harvey Keitel and Melanie Lynskey, the series offers a compelling portrayal of love and resilience amid one of history's darkest chapters. Streisand's contribution underscores the importance of remembering the past and reaffirms the timeless message that love can endure even in the most challenging times.

