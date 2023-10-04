The time Emma Stone yelled 'I'm sorry' off camera at the Golden Globes; Find out the reason behind this reaction

Emma Stone has done many memorable roles in her career over the years. However, there is one role that she would like to remove from her filmography. That happens to be her role as a half-Asian character in Cameron Crowe’s film Aloha. She was called out for it during the 76th Golden Globes by Sandra Oh , who was hosting the ceremony at that time. Stone had a very earnest reaction to that accusation.

When Emma Stone apologized for her role in Aloha

During the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony, Sandra Oh was not holding anything back. This was the year when Crazy Rich Asians did amazingly well at the box office and earned praise for its portrayal of Asian people.

Calling out the issue of white-washing in Hollywood films, the Killing Eve actress said, “It is the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha,” sarcastically highlighting these two films which cast a white actor in the role of an Asian character.

In Aloha, Emma Stone played the role of an Asian character for which she received some backlash during the release of the film as well. Ghost in the Shell was a 2017 film based on a famous anime, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role of an Asian character as well.

Emma Stone was deeply apologetic for her involvement in Aloha, which led her to shout an ‘I’m sorry’ while she was attending the ceremony as an audience member.

Emma Stone on the issue of white-washing in Hollywood

The La La Land actress faced her fair share of criticism when the film which co-starred Ryan Gosling was released in 2015. She expressed her apologies even then.

“I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It has ignited a conversation that’s very important,” the Poor Things actress revealed in an interview with News.Com.Au in 2015.

The continued debate around representation has seen a significant result in the industry itself, with many Asian or Asian-American actors getting major roles in Hollywood films. Even the Best Picture winner at the Oscars in 2023 happened to be Everything Everywhere All at Once , a film led by Asian characters who were appropriately cast as well.

