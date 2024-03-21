Is Margot Robbie Producing a Movie Based on The Sims Following the Massive Success of Barbie? Here's What We Know

One of the best-selling video games in history - The Sims, is set to hit big screens!

Our beloved Barbie Margot Robbie is bringing another iconic era to life in her upcoming project. Despite being adapted from the dolls, the Barbie movie had exceptional writing, screenplay, storyline and character arcs. This time, her production company plans to build a live-action from scratch for the iconic “digital dollhouse” The Sims.

Margot Robbie to put on her producer hat again

After a blockbuster run of Barbie, producer-actress Margot Robbie is set to bring The Sims to live action. According to sources, her production company LuckyChap will partner with Vertigo Entertainment and Electronic Arts, which published the original game.

The production company run by Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerly, along with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, also produced the record-breaking Barbie. The Sims is relatively close to Barbie in the genre, with no inherent storyline.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie screenplay was completely fictional and originally created based on the premise of Barbie Land. For this project, the Loki director, Kate Herron, might take the reigns of the movie and co-write the screenplay with Briony Redman.

More about The Sims

The Sims is a video game released in 2000, following the success of its building simulation game, SimCity. Imagine a digital dollhouse that lets users build houses and control the characters’ activities—that’s exactly what The Sims is about!

Barbie is an Oscar-nominated movie, but The Sims is also a huge franchise, having sold 200 million copies and received three sequel series, various expansions, and downloadable content.

Disney was originally supposed to adapt the game back in 2007. However, after acquiring 21st Century Fox, the company dropped the idea. But thanks to the Birds of Prey actress, who is now a pro at producing this genre, live-action of The Sims is finally happening!

Margot Robbie’s upcoming projects

Besides building a new movie as a producer, the Suicide Squad actress will be seen in South Korean director Kogonanda’s upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with Colin Farrell. She is also enjoying the last days of the Barbie frenzy, which concluded at this year’s Oscars with much Kenergy. Robbie was not nominated for an Oscar for her role but is happy with the larger impact the movie had.

"We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it's already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this," Robbie said in an interview.

