Is Margot Robbie On Instagram? Here's What We Know About The Barbie Star's Social Media Accounts

Have you ever wondered if you can follow your favourite Hollywood star, Margot Robbie, on social media? Well, we’ve got all the details you need! Margot Robbie is known for her incredible performances in movies like Barbie and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but when it comes to social media, she keeps things quite mysterious. Let’s dive into the world of Margot Robbie’s social media presence and find out where you can follow her (or not)!

Instagram: Nope she’s not there

If you’re hoping to catch glimpses of Margot Robbie’s life on Instagram, you’ll be disappointed. Yes, Margot is not on Instagram. Even though she used to have an account, she decided to take a break from the platform in 2021.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Margot Robbie Movies: From Suicide Squad To Barbie

Robbie’s secret social media endeavours

The acclaimed Hollywood actress was rumored to have operated a Letterboxd account using the alias Maggie Ackerly in 2022. The name was a clear amalgamation of a nickname for herself and her husband’s surname. However, Robbie never publicly acknowledged the existence of this account, which she allegedly used to curate lists of films serving as inspiration for her roles in movies like Barbie and Babylon. Unfortunately, for Robbie, her fans swiftly connected the dots and uncovered the account, prompting Margot Robbie to delete it.

Advertisement

On June 13, 2021, Robbie bid adieu to Instagram with a final post celebrating the success of Promising Young Woman, an Oscar-winning film produced by her company, LuckyChap Entertainment. With a caption signaling her departure and directing followers to @luckychapentertainment for updates, Robbie left the platform without specifying a reason. Shortly after her farewell post, Robbie deleted her Instagram account altogether, adding another layer of mystery to her digital presence.

ALSO READ: ‘I was gangly’: When Margot Robbie opened up about her younger years and revealed she ‘grew up feeling unattractive’

X, (formerly known as Twitter): Not here either

Despite her fame, Margot Robbie has always prioritized keeping her personal life under wraps. In December 2016, she surprised many by marrying producer Tom Ackerley without any prior public announcement of their engagement. Robbie’s penchant for secrecy extended to her digital footprint, as she confessed in an Entertainment Weekly interview that she had clandestinely created a Twitter account to aid in her preparation for the role of a young conservative employee in the 2019 movie Bombshell. But after that, she even deleted that account, so you can’t find Margot on X as well.

Facebook: Yes, but rarely used

Yes, you can find Margot Robbie on Facebook. However, don’t expect frequent updates. Margot’s presence on Facebook is quite limited, with her posts dating back to 2018. Despite this, she still has over 10 million followers.

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie Reveals She Always 'Knew It Should Be' Greta Gerwig Directing Barbie; Deets Here

Tik Tok:

You won’t find Margot Robbie on TikTok either. She doesn’t have a personal account on this video-sharing platform. However, some of her projects, like the Barbie movie, have official accounts where you can catch snippets featuring the actress.

While Margot Robbie might not be active on every social media platform, her presence still shines bright in Hollywood. If you’re a fan, you can still catch glimpses of her on Facebook and through her various projects.

ALSO READ: 'I don't think I want to do this': How Margot Robbie almost quit acting post success of USD 406 million movie