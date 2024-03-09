Is Nicholas Galitzine's Related To Russian Royals? Here's What We Know As Actor Promotes The Idea Of You

The English actor Nicholas Galiztine has gained love for his role in the 2023 movie Red, White and Royal Blue starring Taylor Zakhar Perez. This is Galiztine's second movie in the role of a Prince, and fittingly so! An X user pointed out that the Purple Hearts actor might be a direct descendent of the Russian Royal family Golitsyn. After some digging, we have narrowed down some facts!

What are Galiztine’s connections to the Russian Royals?

Isn’t it amazing that the English actor would have been a prince if the Russian Revolution hadn’t happened? The stories started snowballing after a fan on X wrote, “The way this gif only exists because the Russian Revolution forced the Golitsyn noble family into exile, so today Nicholas Galitzine has to have an actual job and not rely on centuries-old family wealth. OMG,” wrote @filmlamet.

Here are the facts: Nicholas’s father is Russian, and his mother is Greek, which likely means that the last name is derived from Golitsyn. This would make the actor a descendant of a royal Russian house based in Lithuania during the Roman Empire. This family was said to have been extinguished or exiled during the Russian Revolution, and therefore, Nicholas is an actor and not a royal living off of his family’s wealth. But it would have been pretty cool!



Who is Nicholas Galiztine?

Galiztine is an English actor who debuted his acting career in the 2014 movie The Beat Beneath My Feet. Apart from being an incredible actor, he is also a great singer. In the Cinderella musical movie, the actor flaunted his singing chops and left fans impressed.

Acting wasn't on Galiztine's radar before, as he initially pursued rugby as his career. Unfortunately, the singer and actor's rotator cuff injury forbade him from participating in such sports. That's when his love for acting began, and thank God it did!



What's brewing next for Mr. Galiztine?

The Cinderella actor is all set to promote his upcoming movie The Idea of You with the Devil Wears Prada icon, Anne Hathaway. This time, the actor is romancing an older woman, and it seems like he's done it all.

The actor picks unique love stories and characters without any hesitation. In a GQ interview, the actor spoke about the driving force behind his acting choices. He said that despite being surrounded by masculine men, he was always "...a very feeling young man."

His movie The Red, White, and Royal Blue made him a much-acclaimed breakout star. It proved that bold choices can be the best ones!