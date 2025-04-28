Elizabeth Hurley ‘Could Marry’ Miley Cyrus’ Father Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Whirlwind Romance, Claims Friend; Details Inside

Elizabeth Hurley, 59, has reportedly fallen head over heels for American country star Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, sparking rumors that wedding bells could be on the horizon. After first meeting on the set of Christmas In Paradise in 2022, the pair reconnected last year as Cyrus’ third marriage fell apart — and now, friends close to the couple reveal the real reason Hurley has been swept off her feet.

The romance between the Austin Powers actress and the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer began to blossom after Billy Ray turned to Hurley for support during his separation. Despite their different backgrounds, friends insist the two share a surprising number of similarities, including a mischievous streak that Hurley finds irresistible.

An insider shared, "Everyone says they’re worlds apart, but they actually have so much in common. Billy is very much her type—he’s charming, flirty, and has that sparkle she can’t resist."

Hurley, who has had a history of high-profile romances with the likes of Hugh Grant and Shane Warne, is reportedly ready to follow her heart again. Sources reveal that Billy Ray reminds her of Warne, the love of her life, noting that the singer brings the same vibrant, fun-loving energy she had long missed.

While Hurley's friends remain cautiously optimistic—given Billy Ray’s tumultuous personal history—the actress is said to believe in his recent personal growth. "Liz thinks they have a real future together," another source explained. "She’s nearly 60 and ready to settle down with someone who makes her laugh and feel alive again."

Their relationship, kept private until now, was made public on Easter Sunday when Hurley posted a sweet Instagram photo of Billy Ray kissing her, captioned simply, "Happy Easter," with a heart emoji. Her son Damian showed support with emojis in the comments, but notably, none of Billy Ray’s six children have publicly acknowledged the relationship, highlighting ongoing tensions within the Cyrus family since Billy Ray’s split from Tish Cyrus in 2022.

Billy Ray’s previous marriage to Australian singer Firerose, who is only a few years older than his daughter Miley, ended after less than a year, paving the way for this new chapter with Hurley.

As Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus embrace their fresh start together, sources hint that a walk down the aisle may be just around the corner. Despite past heartbreaks and public scrutiny, Hurley seems determined to follow her heart — proving that love, at any age, can bring unexpected joy and second chances.

