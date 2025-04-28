Resident Playbook and its lead Go Yoon Jung top most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings, surpass IU’s When Life Gives You Tangerines

Resident Playbook became the most buzzworthy drama, and its leads secured the top two places in the actors' list after the release of its third week's episodes. It pushed When Life Gives You Tangerines' beloved main characters IU and Park Bo Gum down to No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. As per Good Data Corporation’s latest report, Resident Playbook replaced New Recruit 3 to rank No. 1 among dramas.

Advertisement

The Hospital Playlist spin-off's Shin Shi Ah ranked seventh in the actors' list, making the Resident Playbook characters take 3 out 10 spots. Supernatural drama The Haunted Palace leads Yook Sungjae and Bona broke into the actors' list in the second week of its airing, by clenching #4 and #6 spots. The drama also jumped up from No. 9 to No. 3 in a week.

Heavenly Ever After has also been receiving praise for its lead, veteran Kim Hye Ja's acting. She ranked No. 7, and the series was the fourth-most buzzworthy one this week. Rounding off the top 5 of the drama list, we have Lee Dong Wook's The Divorce Insurance, and the actor ranking tenth. Rom-com Crushology 101 follows closely at No. 6.

Meanwhile, New Recruit 3, which was the most buzzworthy drama last week and ranks No. 2 this week, saw its cast Kim Hyun Kyu break into the actors' list at No. 9. Kim Min Ho ranked No. 10 last week.

Advertisement

Check out the top 10 lists below.

Top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

Resident Playbook (tvN) New Recruit 3 (ENA) The Haunted Palace (SBS) Heavenly Ever After (JTBC) The Divorce Insurance (tvN) Crushology 101 (MBC) For Eagle Brothers (KBS2) Cinderella Game (KBS2) Good Luck (KBS1) Villains Everywhere (KBS2)

Top 10 K-drama actors that generated the most buzz this week:

Go Youn Jung (Resident Playbook) Jung Joon Won (Resident Playbook) IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Yook Sungjae (The Haunted Palace) Park Bo Gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Bona (The Haunted Palace) Kim Hye Ja (Heavenly Ever After) Shin Si Ah (Resident Playbook) Kim Hyun Kyu (New Recruit 3) Lee Dong Wook (The Divorce Insurance)

ALSO READ: Where have you seen Resident Playbook's Go Yoon Jung before? Learn about actress' career in Moving, Alchemy of Souls, and more