The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Taylor Hayes Fight Back to Keep Ridge Forrester?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 28, tease major emotional fireworks as Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) wrestles with new doubts about her future with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). With Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) stealing the spotlight, Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) steps in with a firm warning: don’t let Brooke win.

Despite being trapped in the vault with Taylor, Brooke managed to escape just in time for her grand showstopper entrance at the fashion show — dazzling Ridge in a revamped version of her iconic Portofino gown. Ridge’s smitten reaction and the power couple image they projected onstage thrilled Eric Forrester (John McCook), who now hopes a Brooke-Ridge reunion is inevitable.

Although Ridge may commend Eric for orchestrating the surprise, he’ll push back on the idea that he can be swayed so easily, reminding Eric of his commitment to Taylor. Meanwhile, Taylor will struggle with feelings of defeat after witnessing Brooke’s bold move, prompting Steffy to offer her mother a much-needed pep talk.

Steffy will argue that Ridge’s loyalty shouldn’t be questioned and that Taylor must have faith in their bond. She’ll criticize Brooke and Eric’s sneaky tactics and insist Taylor cannot allow Brooke to win this battle. In Steffy’s eyes, Taylor and Ridge deserve their happily ever after, and she’ll encourage Taylor to keep fighting for it — even as Taylor privately worries about the power Brooke still holds over Ridge.

Ultimately, Ridge will be the one making the final call. Although many will try to influence him, spoilers hint that Ridge is poised to stay true to Taylor, leaving Brooke to face yet another heartbreak in the coming days.

As The Bold and the Beautiful heads toward another romantic showdown, Taylor’s strength — and Ridge’s loyalty — will be put to the test. Fans can expect emotional decisions, shifting alliances, and plenty of heartbreak as the fallout from Brooke’s grand gesture continues to ripple through Los Angeles!