Box Office: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners surpasses USD 100M, achieves historic second weekend hold with just 6.3 percent drop

Ryan Coogler’s horror film Sinners took the box office by storm when it hit theaters on April 18, and the Michael B. Jordan-starrer has continued its magical performance through its second weekend in theaters. The film surpassed the USD 100 million mark in the domestic market in just 11 days, becoming a historic hit and setting a benchmark for films in the genre with a minimal 6.3 percent drop in box office revenue from its opening weekend, marking the best hold ever for a horror film.

With a USD 45 million gross in its second weekend, Sinners posted the second-largest second-weekend gross ever for an R-rated horror film, just behind It's USD 60.1 million. This exceptional hold is significantly better than other recent horror hits, including Jordan Peele’s Nope, which dropped 58.1 percent in its second weekend, and Us, with a 53.3 percent drop. Even Get Out , one of the genre’s most successful films, saw a 15 percent decline in its second weekend, much steeper than Sinners' 6.3 percent.

The film has already topped USD 122.5 million in domestic earnings, beating out other 2025 releases such as DogMan and securing a spot as the third-highest-grossing film of the year. In terms of horror, Sinners has outperformed films like The Black Phone, Halloween Kills, Nosferatu, M3GAN, Smile, and Scream 6, all of which had higher holistic runs. By tonight, it is expected to surpass Nope’s USD 123.3 million, cementing its place as one of the top post-COVID horror blockbusters.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners tells the story of twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Jordan, who return to their hometown only to face a supernatural force. The film’s tension-filled narrative, Coogler’s direction, and Ludwig Göransson’s haunting score make the movie absolutely enthralling, contributing to its strong box office performance.

With Sinners poised to finish its US run between USD 230 million and USD 280 million, it is quickly becoming one of the most successful horror films of the decade. Currently, the film’s global gross stands at USD 161 million, securing its position as the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2025. This success underscores Coogler and Jordan’s collaboration power—it was their fifth time working together.

