The Last of Us Season 2: What are The Scars? Learn About Newly Introduced Seraphites and Their Role in Bella Ramsey Starrer

The new season of HBO’s The Last of Us introduces a mysterious group called the Scars, also known as the Seraphites. While viewers only get a brief look at them, the show hints that their story will become more important as the season continues.

The Scars are a religious cult who follow the teachings of a prophet who died years ago. As explained by one of the Seraphites to a young girl he is mentoring, they believe the cordyceps infection was divine judgment, as explained by Vanity Fair.

Inspired by this belief, their community gave up modern technology and chose to live off the land. This nomadic and ascetic way of life defines much of their culture. According to the original video game, the prophet’s teachings continue to guide the Seraphites long after her death.

Later in the episode, the group known as the Wolves, or WLF (Washington Liberation Front), kills some Seraphites. Although the Seraphites are part of a strict religious cult, they are not portrayed as villains. Their deaths raise questions about who is really at fault in this violent world.

The Last of Us game creators Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross have said they wanted to explore the idea of the cycle of violence. Druckmann stated in a 2023 interview with Haaretz, “It’s not based on, and it’s not an allegory of, and you can’t point to any group and say, ‘Oh, that’s this group and that’s this group.’”

However, some fans have pointed out that the conflict between the WLF and the Scars mirrors real-world tribal conflicts, especially in the West Bank, which Druckmann has said influenced his early thoughts.

So far, HBO’s version of the Seraphites looks very faithful to the video game. They wear handmade ponchos, have distinctive facial scars, and move quietly with bows and arrows. In the game, they are locked in a long battle with the WLF over control of what used to be Seattle.

The show also teases that Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, is now caught between both factions after setting out to find Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who killed Joel (Pedro Pascal).

