Tom Cruise Reviews Sinners Film and Urges People To 'Stay Through The End'; Michael B Jordan REACTS

Sinners is one of the most talked-about films lately, thanks to its creative storyline and impeccable performances by its actors, including Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld. It seems that Tom Cruise has also made it to that list of people who have really liked the venture.

The Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning actor took to his social media and shared his words of appreciation for the newly released project. On X and In, Cruise wrote, “Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!”

The veteran star included a photo of himself, in which he stood in front of the film’s poster as he posed with a wide smile on his face. In the outlet, Cruise donned casual clothing that included what seemed to be a shirt, a jacket, and denims.

The Black Panther actor was quick to respond, he reacted to Cruise’s Instagram post by commenting, “Thanks for the love and support!!!”

The veteran star’s fans also commented on the post. A person wrote, “Getting a shout-out from Tom Cruise is a matter of luck.” While another stated, “Definitely will watch that movie .” A platform user commented, “See you at the movies.”

When it comes to the film’s storyline, IMDb mentions, “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

The film features a talented group of actors including Jordan, Steinfield, Li Jun Li, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Delroy Lindo, Lola Kirke, and many others.