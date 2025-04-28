BTS' Jimin breaks new record as Muse becomes first K-pop soloist album to spend 40 weeks on Spotify's USA Weekly Chart

On April 26, 2025, BTS' Jimin made history with his second mini-album, Muse, marking a groundbreaking achievement as the first album by a K-pop solo artist to stay for 40 weeks on the Spotify Weekly Top Albums USA chart. This achievement is not only proof of Jimin's global appeal but also underscores his immense influence in the international music industry, even as he continues his service in the South Korean military.

The news of Muse remaining on the chart for a staggering 40 weeks was met with widespread excitement, quickly going viral across social media platforms. Fans, fondly known as ARMY, flooded the internet with messages of pride and celebration for Jimin's success. Many fans expressed their admiration for his persistence and musical brilliance, acknowledging that his continued presence on one of the world’s most competitive music charts is a major achievement for both him and the K-pop industry as a whole.

The achievement also speaks volumes about the lasting power of his music, with Muse maintaining its popularity on the charts long after its initial release. Fans across the globe have continued to stream his music, with Muse remaining a staple in their playlists due to its emotional resonance and its powerful connection to Jimin’s artistic journey.

Muse was released in 2023 as Jimin’s highly anticipated follow-up to his solo debut album. The album's title track, Who, became an instant hit, impressing fans worldwide with its catchy melody, introspective lyrics, and Jimin’s emotional delivery. Alongside the title track, Muse features a diverse array of tracks that showcase Jimin’s multifaceted artistry.

These include Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (featuring rapper Loco), Slow Dance, Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This. The album blends a rich mix of genres, from delicate ballads to upbeat tracks, displaying Jimin’s versatility as both a vocalist and performer.

While Jimin’s success continues to grow, he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea. Jimin enlisted on November 22, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook. The decision to serve was an important one, as it aligned with South Korea’s conscription laws for male citizens.

Jimin officially began active duty on December 12, 2023, at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, where he underwent intense basic training. Jimin’s performance during this training was exceptional, and he was honored with the Best Trainee Commendation for his outstanding conduct. Moreover, he is expected to be discharged from military service on June 11, 2025.

As fans celebrate this historic moment, they are also looking forward to Jimin’s eventual return and the possibility of new music and performances. Until then, his music will continue to inspire and resonate with fans across the globe, making this 40-week milestone just one of many successes yet to come for this incredibly talented artist.

