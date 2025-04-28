Bella Ramsey Describes Filming Crying Scene While Recalling Happy Memories With Pedro Pascal; Here’s Why

In a season filled with action and heartbreak, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey faced their toughest acting challenge yet. During Sunday's third episode of season two, Ramsey had to film a deeply emotional scene that pushed them beyond their comfort zone—and it wasn’t the stunts or the action sequences that proved most difficult.

Ramsey revealed that the scene where Ellie weeps over Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) jacket in a closet was the hardest to film. “Oh God, in the closet, that was the hardest [scene],” the 21-year-old Emmy nominee admitted. Crying on cue has always been a struggle for Ramsey, who shared that they rarely cry even in personal settings. Having to deliver such raw emotion in front of a full set and monitoring crew was almost “virtually impossible.”

To overcome the hurdle, Ramsey tried a different method: instead of drawing from sad personal memories, they focused on the happiest moments shared with Pascal. “The thing that is always the saddest for me is remembering the happy things,” Ramsey explained. They reflected on the early days of working with Pascal, shooting season one, and the laughter they shared—blending those joyful memories with the grief Ellie felt over losing Joel.

Ramsey also touched on the bittersweet emotions surrounding their evolving relationship with Pascal, explaining how knowing their time together was limited only deepened their bond. “We’ll be in each other’s lives forever, and we’ll be in each other’s hearts forever,” they said.

Taking over as the show’s sole lead after Joel’s death also brought new responsibilities. Despite never viewing themself as a natural leader, Ramsey embraced the role, determined to set a positive, inclusive tone on set. “Everybody should know they’re valued as a crewmember, as a castmember, and that we’re all equals,” they emphasized.

As The Last of Us continues to explore loss and resilience, Bella Ramsey’s honest reflections offer a moving glimpse into the real-life bonds that fuel the show’s emotional depth. With new challenges ahead, Ramsey’s heart, leadership, and connection to their craft promise to keep audiences captivated.

